HONG KONG (Standard & Poor's) Jan. 20, 2012--Standard &
Poor's Ratings Services said today that it had lowered its
long-term corporate credit rating on China-based property
developer Greentown China Holdings Ltd. to 'B-' from
'B'.
The outlook is negative. At the same time, we lowered the
issue rating on the company's outstanding senior unsecured notes
to 'CCC+' from 'B-'.
We also lowered the Greater China credit scale rating on
Greentown to 'cnB-' from 'cnB+' and that on the outstanding
senior unsecured notes to 'cnCCC+' from 'cnB'.
We lowered the rating because we expect Greentown's
liquidity to remain weak for the next 12 months due to the
company's significant short-term debt, substantial construction
costs, and weak property sales.
We believe Greentown's recent sales of a part of its land
bank highlights the pressure on the company's liquidity.
Weakening prices stemming from a property market downturn in
China will likely weaken Greentown's profitability in the next
one to two years. We also expect the company's capital structure
to remain highly leveraged during this time due to the
significant funding required to support its large-scale
construction.
"Greentown's contract sales are likely to remain weak in the
next six to 12 months, in our view," said Standard & Poor's
credit analyst Christopher Lee.
"The company has high concentration in cities with purchase
restrictions and is focused on the high-end residential property
market, which is more affected by the government's policy
tightening and subdued investment demand."
We expect Greentown to continue to sell its projects to
boost liquidity in 2012. Over the past two months, the company
has RMB4 billion from five such sales. Nevertheless, the timing
and valuation of such sales could be highly uncertain,
especially when Greentown might need funds the most.
The company's financial risk profile will likely remain
highly leveraged, in our opinion, despite a significant increase
in revenue in 2011-2012 due to presales in earlier years.
Greentown's good reputation in product quality, firm market
position for the rating, and large land bank at favorable
locations temper these weaknesses.
Greentown's liquidity is "weak", as defined in our criteria.
Its liquidity sources will be insufficient to cover uses in
2012. The company has about RMB12 billion-RMB 14 billion in
short-term debts due in 2012, including trust financing. In
addition, we estimate RMB16 billion-RMB 17 billion in
construction costs in 2012.
Greentown may cut its construction expense to some degree if
sales remain weak, but this will have a limited benefit for
liquidity, in our assessment. "The negative outlook reflects our
expectations that Greentown's financial performance will remain
weak due to its significant short-term debt maturities and weak
sales," said Mr. Lee.
Given Greentown's exposure to the high-end property market,
the company's property sales are likely to soften in 2012 due to
government policies to rein in investment demand. We may lower
the rating if Greentown cannot meet its short-term financial or
operational obligations.
Conversely, we could revise the outlook to stable if the
company's financial performance stabilizes and its liquidity
position improves.