BRIEF-Strata Skin Sciences to eliminate $40.7 mln outstanding senior secured convertible debentures
* Strata Skin Sciences announces agreement to eliminate $40.7 million of outstanding senior secured convertible debentures
July 24 Moody's assigns Aa2 rating to Grundy, Kendall, and Will Counties Community High School District 111's (Minooka, IL) $11.4 million GO Refunding School Bonds, Series 2012A-B
* Strata Skin Sciences announces agreement to eliminate $40.7 million of outstanding senior secured convertible debentures
* Goldman Sachs announces final results of its tender offer for subordinated notes