Overview
-- Following Colombia-incorporated holding company GRUPO
SURA's acquisition of ING Group's Latin American pension,
insurance, and investment funds operations, the company's
capitalization plan has resulted in a rapid debt reduction.
-- We are affirming our 'BBB-' ratings on GRUPO SURA and
removed them from CreditWatch with negative implications.
-- The stable outlook reflects our expectation that GRUPO
SURA will successfully complete its capitalization plan during
2012 and consolidate the operations of recently acquired assets
to accelerate the dividend growth.
Rating Action
On June 12, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services
affirmed its 'BBB-' long-term corporate credit rating on Grupo
de Inversiones Suramericana S.A. (GRUPO SURA). At the same time,
we affirmed the 'BBB-' rating on GRUPO SURA's $300 million
senior unsecured notes due 2021. We removed the ratings from
CreditWatch with negative implications, where we had placed them
on July 27, 2011. The outlook is stable.
Rationale
The ratings on GRUPO SURA reflect its satisfactory business
risk profile, intermediate financial risk profile, and adequate
liquidity.
Our assessment of GRUPO SURA's business risk profile as
satisfactory reflects the company's adequate portfolio risk that
is supported by the quality of its investments, consisting of
publicly-listed companies in Colombia that maintain a leading
position in industries with positive growth prospects. Also, our
assessment incorporates the proven track record of GRUPO SURA's
management for maintaining a substantial ownership stake and
controlling votes throughout its investment portfolio, which
provides a high degree of stability and predictability to the
company's dividend stream. These factors are partially offset by
the company's relatively weak portfolio diversity given the
concentration on financial institutions, Grupo Bancolombia and
Sura Asset Management. We also believe that GRUPO SURA's
portfolio liquidity is relatively weak, as the company's
ownership structure throughout its investment portfolio limits
the potential for large divestments.
Our assessment of GRUPO SURA's financial risk profile as
intermediate incorporates the company's capitalization plan that
has supported its liquidity and has resulted in a rapid debt
reduction, through which we expect that the company's total
gross debt to approach $500 million by year end. In addition,
our assessment incorporates our expectations that GRUPO SURA
will be able to post net debt to operating cash flow (dividends
received less operating costs before capital expenditures and
financing activities) and a total cover ratio (measured as the
ratio of dividends received to administrative expenses,
interest, and dividends paid) below 3.0x and at about 1.7x by
the end of 2013, respectively. In addition, based on the market
capitalization of the publicly-listed subsidiaries and the book
value for the unlisted companies, GRUPO SURA's loan-to-value
ratio would remain around 10% over the next couple of years.
In December 2011, the company completed the acquisition of
ING Group's Latin American pension, insurance, and investment
funds operations and renamed them Sura Asset Management. In our
view, this acquisition will not only support GRUPO SURA's
top-line growth, which has averaged 11.4% during the past five
years, but will strengthen the company's investment portfolio
through the diversification of the dividend stream and larger
presence in Latin America. On a pro forma basis for 2012, we
expect that revenue growth will be approximately 50%, with
dividends of more than $260 million. Also, we do not anticipate
significant changes in GRUPO SURA's investment portfolio
composition for the remainder of the year, given the company's
strategy to consolidate Sura Asset Management's operations and
decrease its debt. However, based on its plans to increase its
market presence in Latin America, we do expect GRUPO SURA to
continue exploring investment opportunities, particularly in the
financial services sector. We expect GRUPO SURA to maintain its
net debt to operating cash flow and total cover ratio below 3.0x
and at around 1.7x, respectively.
GRUPO SURA is a publicly-traded holding company incorporated
in Colombia. Through its investment portfolio, GRUPO SURA is
involved in several sectors, including financial services,
processed food, cement, and energy, with a leading market
positions in the country. Also, some of these sectors have an
international presence.
Liquidity
Based on its likely sources and uses of cash during the next
12-18 months, our performance expectations, and the company's
capitalization plan, GRUPO SURA has an "adequate" liquidity
profile. Relevant factors in our assessment of its liquidity
profile include the following:
-- We expect its sources of liquidity during the next 12-18
months to exceed uses by at least 1.2x;
-- We expect net sources to be positive, even if dividends
are 15% lower than our expectations during the next 12 months;
and
-- Our view that the company maintains a sound relationship
with domestic and international banks, and has a track record of
accessing the local and international capital markets.
As of March 31, 2012, GRUPO SURA's liquidity sources include
a combined cash and cash equivalents position of approximately
$23 million and capital contributions for approximately $350
million from Bancolombia and the International Finance
Corporation in Sura Asset Management. Under our base-case
scenario, we also estimate that for the next 12 months GRUPO
SURA will receive a dividend stream in excess of $260 million.
These cash sources compare favorably with the company's cash
uses for the next 12 months, including administrative and
interest expenses for about $45 million and $50 million,
respectively, as well as debt maturities for around $450
million, mainly comprised of bank loans. Currently, GRUPO SURA
is undergoing an important capitalization plan that will
continue to support the company's liquidity. In particular, the
company recently announced the sale of the 5% stake in Sura
Asset Management, which will represent $177.9 million in
additional capital.
The rating incorporates our expectations that the company
will continue to raise capital during the next six months that
could represent close to $150 million in cash, while maintaining
a prudent cash management policy.
Outlook
The stable outlook reflects our expectations of a rapid debt
reduction and a 55% growth in dividends for 2012 stemming from
the consolidation of the recently acquired ING Group's assets,
which would return credit measures to levels in line with the
current rating. We expect that top-line growth, coupled with an
efficient cost control strategy for the next two years will
drive GRUPO SURA's net debt to operating cash flow (dividends
received less operating costs--before capital expenditures and
financing activities) and total cover ratio (measured as
dividends received divided by administrative expenses, interest
and dividends paid) below 3.0x and at around 1.7x by the of end
2013, respectively.
We could lower the ratings if the company's capitalization
plan does not materialize in 2012, and results in
weaker-than-expected metrics. In addition, we could lower the
rating if GRUPO SURA's receives significantly smaller dividends
or if its financial policy becomes more aggressive. A
debt-financed growth strategy that results in net debt to
operating cash flow of more than 3.0x, a total cover ratio below
1.5x, or a loan-to-value ratio above 15% beyond 2013 could
result in a downgrade. We believe that until the company
completes its deleveraging plan, a positive rating action is
unlikely to occur.