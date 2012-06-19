Overview -- Mexico-based baking company Bimbo's commitment
to debt reduction and integrating its recent acquisitions should
lead to a gradual improvement of its key financial metrics.
-- We are revising the outlook to stable from negative and
affirming our 'BBB' global scale and 'mxAA+' national scale
ratings on Bimbo.
-- The stable outlook reflects our expectation that Bimbo
will successfully integrate the recent acquisitions, reach the
expected synergies in the next two years, and continue to reduce
its debt levels through internal cash flow generation.
Rating Action On June 19, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings
Services revised the outlook on Grupo Bimbo S.A.B. de C.V. to
stable from negative.
At the same time, we affirmed our ratings on the company,
including the 'BBB' global scale and 'mxAA+' national scale
corporate credit ratings.
Rationale The outlook revision reflects our view that
Bimbo's commitment to debt reduction and its focus on
integrating the acquisitions completed during the fourth quarter
of 2011 will lead to a gradual improvement of its key credit
ratios and operating metrics in the next two years.
We also revised the company's liquidity to strong from
adequate, which in our view, somewhat mitigates the company's
currently higher debt leverage metrics. Our ratings on Bimbo
reflect its "satisfactory" business risk profile due to its
leading position in Mexico's packaged-bread industry, stronger
market position in the U.S., significant brand recognition, and
geographic and product diversification.
The ratings also reflect Bimbo's strong liquidity. The
partly mitigating factors are the company's debt-financed growth
strategy, low profitability margins compared with its peers, and
operation in the highly competitive U.S. fresh baked goods
industry. We consider the company's financial risk profile as
"intermediate."
For the 12 months ended March 31, 2012, revenues rose 22.9%
mainly as a result of organic growth in Mexico and Latin
America, and the integration of Sara Lee acquisitions in the
U.S. and Spain, and Fargo in Argentina. Nevertheless, EBITDA
only increased 3% due to higher raw material costs, the impact
of the peso devaluation on the Mexican operations, and the
higher cost structure in the U.S. and Spain. For the same
period, the company's adjusted total debt to EBITDA, EBITDA
interest coverage, and funds from operations to total debt were
3.6x, 5.6x, and 21.4% compared with 2.7x, 4.2x, and 22.5% one
year earlier, as a result of higher debt levels to finance the
recent acquisitions and lower profitability measures.
We expect 2012 will continue to be a challenging year for
Bimbo. By year-end, we expect an adjusted EBITDA margin to drop
to 9.0% from the current 10.8%, given higher extraordinary
expenses throughout the year as part of the integration process
of the acquisitions, lower profitability of these operations,
and to a lesser extent, the foreign currency and raw material
price volatility. In addition, we expect adjusted total debt to
EBITDA to be at 3.4x at the end of the year. However, Bimbo's
main focus to reduce its current debt through internal cash flow
generation, strengthen its balance sheet, and improve its
profitability measures should allow it to improve its key credit
metrics in the next 18-24 months. Bimbo's profitability should
begin to improve as it achieves the expected synergies of $150
million by 2014 with an EBITDA margin of about 11%.
Under our base-case, we estimate in 2012 Bimbo will post
revenue growth of about 25%, due to the integration of the
acquisitions, stabilizing at about 6% in the following years. We
also expect that Bimbo's debt to EBITDA, FFO to debt, and EBITDA
interest coverage to be 2.5x, 29.5%, and 7.8x, respectively by
year-end 2013. Additionally, we expect the company will use most
of its discretionary cash flow generation, expected at $200
million - $250 million, and some cash to reduce debt by about
$350 million and $200 million, in 2012 and 2013, respectively.
We do not expect any significant acquisitions during the
following two years.
With revenues and EBITDA of $11.1 billion and $1.2 billion,
respectively, for the 12 months ended March 31, 2012, Bimbo is a
global manufacturer and distributor of branded, packaged food
products in 17 countries. It is the number-one bakery company in
the world by revenues. The company's main product categories are
packaged bread, sweet baked goods, muffins, buns, confectionery,
salty snacks, wheat tortillas, and tostadas. On a pro forma
basis including the recent acquisitions, Bimbo's revenues in
Mexico, the U.S., other Latin American countries, and Europe
represent 38%, 48%, 11%, and 3%, respectively. Liquidity We
consider Bimbo's liquidity as strong under our criteria. We
expect that sources of liquidity will exceed uses by a ratio of
more than 1.5x during the next 12-18 months.
As of March 31, 2012, sources of liquidity include cash of
$298 million, committed available credit lines of $1.5 billion,
and an expected FFO of about $844 million for the following 12
months. For this same period, cash uses are likely to include
$350 million of debt amortizations (both contractual and
anticipated), approximately $75 million for working capital
requirements, $500 million for capital expenditures and small
acquisitions, and $55 million for dividend payments. Bimbo
maintains a comfortable maturity schedule, as about 94% of its
debt is long term, after the company refinanced a significant
portion of it during the first quarter of 2012.
Despite Bimbo's potential of breaching its covenant in 2012
if EBITDA drops 30%, we believe other factors mitigate this,
including our view that the company has the capacity to
withstand high-impact, low-probability events; sound
relationships with banks; and access to international and
domestic capital markets. Additionally, we believe the company's
covenant headroom will strengthen in 2013 and afterwards.
Outlook The stable outlook reflects our expectation that Bimbo
will successfully integrate the recent acquisitions, reach the
expected synergies in the following two years, and continue to
reduce its debt levels through internal cash flow generation. A
failure to deleverage according to expectations, due to another
significant debt-financed acquisition or a continued
deterioration of the company's EBITDA margins, could lead to a
downgrade.
Although not expected in the near term, we could consider an
upgrade if the company reaches and maintains total debt to
EBITDA at about 2.0x.
Related Criteria And Research
-- Methodology And Assumptions: Liquidity Descriptors For
Global Corporate Issuers, Sept. 28, 2011
-- Key Credit Factors: Criteria For Rating The Global
Branded Nondurable Consumer Products Industry, Apr. 28, 2011
-- Business Risk/Financial Risk Matrix Expanded, May 27,
2009
-- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Analytical Methodology, April
15, 2008 Ratings List Ratings Affirmed; CreditWatch/Outlook
Action To From Grupo Bimbo S.A.B. de C.V. Corporate Credit
Rating Global scale BBB/Stable/-- BBB/Negative/-- National scale
mxAA+/Stable/-- mxAA+/Negative/-- Senior Unsecured mxAA+