Overview
-- Operating performance and key financial ratios at
Mexico-based bus transportation services provider Senda have
improved.
-- We are revising the outlook to positive from stable and
affirming our 'B' global scale and 'mxBBB-/mxA-3' national scale
ratings on Senda.
-- The positive outlook means that there is at least a
one-in-three probability that we could upgrade Senda if it
maintains its improved overall performance in 2013.
Rating Action
On Oct. 17, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services
revised its outlook on Grupo Senda Autotransporte S.A. de C.V.
(Senda) to positive from stable. At the same time, we affirmed
our 'B' global scale corporate credit and senior secured
ratings. The recovery rating of '3' remains unchanged.
We also affirmed our 'mxBBB-' national scale long-term
corporate credit rating and of 'mxA-3' short-term and commercial
program notes ratings.
Rationale
The outlook revision reflects our expectation that Senda
should be able to maintain its improved operating performance
thanks to lower administrative, transportation, and maintenance
costs, fleet and route optimization, price increases, and
organic growth.
It also reflects our expectations that its cash flow
generation and key financial ratios should continue
strengthening its financial risk profile and remain in line with
what we now view it as "aggressive" rather than "highly
leveraged."
Our ratings on Senda reflect our assessment of the
company's "aggressive" financial risk profile that is based on
its sizable outstanding debt relative to its cash generation,
"less than adequate" liquidity, additional debt mainly to
finance capital expenditures, and exposure to exchange rate
volatility.
The ratings also reflect our assessment of its "weak"
business risk profile which reflects the company's small size
relative to its peers, the competitive Mexican bus
transportation market, and the industry's slow growth.
The positive rating factors are Senda's slightly improved
cash flow generation and key financial ratios that have
strengthened its financial risk profile, strong position in the
northeastern and central regions of Mexico, significant market
share in the southeastern region of the U.S., below-industry
average fleet age of 7.5 years, and improving revenue
diversification as its personnel transportation has successfully
expanded.
We believe Senda will keep improving its operating
performance in the following quarters as a result of certain
initiatives aimed to reduce costs that will improve
profitability.
We also believe that the company will maintain its strong
business position in parts of Mexico and the U.S. because of its
brand recognition and good-quality services. In the passenger
segment, which accounts for around 77% of total revenues and 73%
of EBITDA, we expect the company's route rationalization
strategy and the continued price increases to offset lower
demand because of security concerns in northern Mexico. The
revenues and EBITDA in Senda's personnel segment are reasonably
more predictable than in the passenger segment.
In the personnel segment, we believe Senda will keep
benefiting from a boost in demand and new contracts as a result
of higher economic activity. We expect a revenue growth of
around 15% in this business segment.
In addition, we expect Senda to successfully integrate its
recent and future annual investments of around $20 million,
which will be mainly for the acquisition of new buses for the
personnel segment and for fleet renewal in the passenger
segment. Under our base-case scenario, we believe Senda should
be able to maintain an average revenue growth of around 5% in
the next few years, which is similar to the 4.7% rate in the 12
months ended June 30, 2012.
We also expect the company to maintain gross and EBITDA
margins of around 45% and 25%, respectively. The company has
taken some initiatives of liability management to improve its
debt maturity schedule. For the 12 months ended June 30, 2012,
Senda's debt to EBITDA was about 3.3x, funds from operations
(FFO) to debt of about 13.4%, and EBITDA interest coverage
ratios of 2.4x, which compare favorably with 3.5x, 11.0%, and
2.1x, respectively, during the same period in 2011. As per our
base-case scenario, we assume these ratios to keep improving to
around 3.0x, 15%, and 2.5x by the end of 2012 and continue
strengthening in 2013.
We also expect Senda's net debt to EBITDA to reach around
2.5x and interest coverage ratios of 3.0x in the next few years.
The company has announced its intention to refinance in advance
the $150 million senior secured notes due October 2015 through
another global issuance or a syndicated bank loan, but we
haven't factored any refinancing in our analysis. Still, the
company remains exposed to currency mismatches as these notes
are dollar-denominated and represent around 70% of its
outstanding debt and only about 10% of its revenues come from
U.S. operations.
As a result, we will keep monitoring potential effects of
exchange rate volatility on Senda's financial profile. Liquidity
Despite some improvement in its cash flow generation and the
recent refinancing of a small portion of its outstanding debt,
Senda's liquidity is "less than adequate." Cash and equivalents
as of June 30, 2012, were about $7.6 million and free operating
cash flow (FOCF) of around $7 million. However, scheduled
short-term debt payments were about $31 million.
In accordance with our liquidity criteria, the expectations
and assumptions that support our liquidity assessment include
the following:
-- The company's liquidity sources (cash and equivalents,
committed credit lines availability, and FFO) will not exceed
its uses (contractual debt amortizations, working capital needs,
and capital expenditures) by more than 1.2x;
-- The sources of liquidity won't cover the uses, if EBITDA
drops by 15%;
-- Financial covenant under the indenture governing the
senior secured notes, mainly regarding limitation on incurrence
of additional indebtedness;
-- The likelihood of the company being able to absorb
low-probability adversities, especially if it reduces capital
spending; and
-- Adequate access to bank credit and lessors, as seen in
its access to committed credit facilities for around $12 million
(almost $10 million currently withdrawn).
Recovery Analysis Senda's $150 million senior secured notes
are rated 'B' (the same as the corporate credit rating of the
company). The recovery rating of '3' indicates our expectations
of a meaningful (50% to 70%) recovery in the event of a payment
default.
Outlook
The positive outlook reflects our opinion that there's a
one-in-three likelihood of a one-notch upgrade in the following
year if the company maintains its improved operating performance
with gross and EBITDA margins at around 45% and 25%,
respectively, if its cash flow strengthens with FFO to debt of
about 20%, and its debt to EBITDA remains around 3.0x.
We could revise the outlook if slower-than expected revenue
growth or weaker operating performance constrains the company's
profitability and weakens its cash flow generation and liquidity
further, with, for instance, debt to EBITDA ratio exceeding
4.0x.