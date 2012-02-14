(The following was released by the rating agency)
DUBAI (Standard & Poor's) Feb. 14, 2012--Rising tension
between Iran and the West is increasing political and economic
risks for sovereign and corporate issuers in the Middle East and
focusing attention on the key role of the Strait of Hormuz in
trade for the Gulf, says Standard & Poor's Ratings Services in a
series of three new reports (see list of publications below).
In response to tougher sanctions, including a boycott of
Iranian oil exports by the EU, Iran has threatened retaliation,
notably in the form of a blockade of the Strait of Hormuz, a
conduit for the flow of oil and gas out of the Gulf.
So far, these threats have been verbal, but analysts are not
ruling out the possibility that the current exchanges of
rhetoric could spark disruptions to trade flowing through the
Strait, or even in an extreme scenario, military confrontation.
At this time, we think the current developments in relation
to Iran are captured in our ratings on countries and corporate
issuers in the region and so we do not expect any immediate
actions. Nevertheless, political pressures in the Middle East
are acute, and any sudden deterioration in the situation could
lead us to reassess this view.
In the absence of a diplomatic solution, we believe Iran
could respond in some way to the latest wave of sanctions and
international pressure, most likely--and past behavior suggests
this--through low-level provocation.
For example, Iranian authorities could slow shipping through
the Strait of Hormuz and disrupt the timely supply of oil from
the Gulf by imposing tanker inspections, boarding merchant
ships, and otherwise obstructing shipping routes in its
territorial waters.
Such low-scale provocation and simmering tension would in
our view keep oil prices at their currently high level. This is
because markets would increasingly view the specter of armed
conflict as a real, if remote, possibility.
"For oil-producing sovereigns of the Gulf Cooperation
Council--Saudi Arabia, UAE, Qatar, Kuwait, Oman, and to a lesser
extent, Bahrain--higher oil prices would actually be
beneficial," said Standard & Poor's credit analyst Elliot
Hentov. "As oil exporters, they would receive more foreign
earnings that they could either use to stimulate demand or
improve their government's balance sheets."
In contrast, the fiscal and external balances of oil
importers in the Middle East--especially Jordan, Egypt, and
Lebanon--are already stretched. As such, they are ill prepared
for a further rise in oil prices. Furthermore, countries in need
of attracting investor appetite in 2012, such as Egypt, could
suffer from an elevated risk premium in their debt financing.
Other non-oil trade could also be affected because of higher
transaction and logistics costs for shipping imports into the
Gulf states through the Strait of Hormuz.
Our corporate and infrastructure ratings and outlooks also
already address the less-than-complete structural mitigants
against a severe deterioration in the political climate," said
Standard & Poor's credit analyst Karim Nassif. "Yet, we would
re-examine our base-case geopolitical assumptions as well as
their effect on our rated corporate and infrastructure issuers
if a prolonged disruption in the Strait becomes more likely."
Although we currently see a very low likelihood of a severe
disruption of oil supplies through the Strait, a potential oil
shock would pose a worrying specter. "Such a disruption of oil
supply, should it continue over a period of several months,
would in our view lead to a spike in oil prices, which would
fuel inflation and upset a fragile economic recovery in both
developed and emerging markets," said Standard & Poor's chief
economist for Europe Jean-Michel Six. "The ensuing uncertainty
would also likely unsettle financial markets, leading to higher
bond yields and once again add to refinancing difficulties for
sovereigns on the periphery of the eurozone."
While it's uncertain how rapidly or how high oil prices
would rise in such a scenario, our economists envisage that a
price of $150 per barrel is not absurd, and would most likely
push the world economies into a recession.
