BRIEF-Joseph Stilwell says reiterate belief that Wayne Savings Bancshares should be sold
* Joseph Stilwell says intends to seek board representation in Wayne Savings Bancshares at next year's annual meeting if company is not sold - filing
Aug 31 Moody's upgrades Gwinnett Hospital System's (GA) bond rating to A2 from A3; outlook revised to stable at the higher rating
* Joseph Stilwell says intends to seek board representation in Wayne Savings Bancshares at next year's annual meeting if company is not sold - filing
* Astoria Financial Corporation prices $200 million, 3.500 pct senior notes offering