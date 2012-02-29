(The following was released by the rating agency)

MELBOURNE (Standard & Poor's) Feb. 29, 2012--Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that it has assigned its 'BBB+' financial strength and issuer credit ratings to Hallmark Life Insurance Co. Ltd. (HL) and Hallmark General Insurance Co. Ltd. (HG). We also assigned our 'BBB+' financial strength rating to Hallmark Life Insurance Co. Ltd. (New Zealand Branch) (HLNZ) and Hallmark General Insurance Co. Ltd. (New Zealand Branch) (HGNZ). The rating outlooks on all four entities are stable.

"The 'BBB+' ratings reflect the 'bbb' stand-alone credit profiles of HL and HG-largely due to their strong financial structures-and one rating-notch benefit due to their very strong ultimate parent General Electric Co. (GE; AA+/Stable/A-1+) and more immediate parent General Electric Capital Corp. (GECC; AA+/Stable/A-1+)," said Standard & Poor's credit analyst Lucy Huynh. A moderating feature is the narrow competitive position of all four Hallmark entities, although all have solid access to GE Money's (GEM) network of branches and credit card arrangements with major retailers.

"The stable outlook on the ratings of the four Hallmark entities primarily reflects our view that the good stand-alone credit profiles of HL and HG would remain sound over the near-to-medium term," said Ms. Huynh. "In particular, the stable outlook reflects our expectation that GEM (not rated)will be able to retain its relationships with its key retailer clients, although loss of a single client would unlikely affect the ratings. Also underpinning the outlook are our views that competition among Australian and New Zealand nonbank financial institutions has moderated to GEM's advantage due to industry rationalization since the global financial crisis; and that some deterioration in economic conditions would not significantly increase loss ratios."

The ratings on all the Hallmark entities could move independently of the ratings on the parent given the significant rating differential. The ratings could be raised if their business profiles were to further diversify by client, distribution channel, and product. Although not expected, the ratings could also be raised if the group status of the companies' were elevated to strategically-important or core. On the other hand, the ratings could be lowered if the financial structures or earnings of the Hallmark entities were to deteriorate materially.