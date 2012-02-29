Overview
Rating ActionOn Feb. 29, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings
Services assigned its 'BBB+' financial strength rating (FSR) to
Hallmark Life Insurance Co. Ltd. (New Zealand branch) (HLNZ).
The outlook is stable.
Rationale
The BBB+/Stable/-- FSR on HLNZ reflects HL's 'bbb'
stand-alone credit profile--largely due to its strong financial
structure--and one rating-notch benefit from very strong
ultimate parent General Electric Co. (GE; AA+/Stable/A-1+) and
more immediate parent General Electric Capital Corp. (GECC;
AA+/Stable/A-1+). Moderating the rating is the insurer's narrow
competitive position, although it has solid access to GE Money's
(GEM) network of branches and credit card arrangements with
major retailers.
Outlook
The stable outlook on HLNZ reflects our outlook on its
principal entity, HL.
The stable outlook on HL primarily reflects our view that
the insurer's good stand-alone credit profile would remain sound
over the near-to-medium term. In particular, the stable outlook
reflects our expectation that GEM will be able to retain its
relationships with its key retailer clients, although loss of a
single client would unlikely affect the ratings. Also
underpinning the outlook are our views that competition among
Australian and New Zealand nonbank financial institutions has
moderated to GEM's advantage due to industry rationalization
since the global financial crisis; and that some deterioration
in economic conditions would not significantly increase loss
ratios.
The ratings on HL could move independently of the ratings on
the parent given the significant rating differential. The
ratings on HL could be raised if HL's business profile were to
further diversify by client, distribution channel, and product.
Although not expected, the ratings on HL could also be raised if
its group status were elevated to strategically-important or
core. On the other hand, the ratings on HL could be lowered if
HL's financial structure or operating performance were to
deteriorate materially.
Related Criteria And Research
Group Methodology, published April 22, 2009
Ratings List
New Rating; CreditWatch/Outlook Action
Hallmark Life Insurance Co. Ltd. (New Zealand Branch)
Hallmark Life Insurance Co. Ltd.
Hallmark General Insurance Co. Ltd. (New Zealand Branch )
Hallmark General Insurance Co. Ltd.
Financial Strength Rating
Local Currency BBB+/Stable/--
Hallmark General Insurance Co. Ltd.
Hallmark Life Insurance Co. Ltd.
Counterparty Credit Rating
Local Currency BBB+/Stable/--