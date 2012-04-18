(The following was released by the rating agency)
HONG KONG (Standard & Poor's) April 18, 2012--Standard & Poor's
Ratings Services said today that it had assigned its 'A' rating
to Hana Bank's (Hana; A/Stable/A-1) proposed U.S.
dollar-denominated senior unsecured bonds. The bonds will be
drawn down from the bank's US$6 billion global medium-term note
program. The rating on the unsecured debt is subject to final
documentation. Hana intends to use the bond proceeds mainly for
general corporate purposes. The notes will constitute direct,
unconditional, unsecured, and unsubordinated obligations of the
bank. They will rank pari passu with all other unsecured and
unsubordinated obligations of the bank.