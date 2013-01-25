(The following was released by the rating agency)
SYDNEY, January 25 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed two
Harvey RMBS transactions, as detailed below. Both transactions
are backed by pools of Australian conforming residential
full-documentation mortgages originated by Credit Union
Australia Limited.
The rating actions are as listed below:
Series 2009-1 Harvey Trust (Harvey 2009-1):
AUD212.4m Class A-1 (ISIN AU3FN0007738) affirmed at 'AAAsf';
Outlook Stable
AUD13.5m Class A-2 (ISIN AU3FN0007746) affirmed at 'AAAsf';
Outlook Stable
AUD13.5m Class B (ISIN AU3FN0007753) affirmed at 'BBsf';
Outlook Stable Series 2010-1 Harvey Trust (Harvey 2010-1):
AUD333.3m Class A-1 (ISIN AU3FN0010179) affirmed at 'AAAsf';
Outlook Stable
AUD26m Class A-2 (ISIN AU3FN0010187) affirmed at 'AAAsf';
Outlook Stable.
The affirmations reflect an increase in credit enhancement
due to seasoning and amortisation since issuance. The credit
quality has remained largely in line with that of the initial
portfolio and Fitch expects arrears to remain low compared with
Fitch's conforming Dinkum index. The Stable Outlook reflects
Fitch's view that the available credit enhancement and
performance of the underlying assets will continue to support
the ratings at their current levels.
At end-November 2012, 30+ days arrears were 0.65% and 0.3%
for Harvey 2009-1 and Harvey 2010-1, respectively. Harvey 2009-1
has experienced one default to date resulting in a loss covered
mainly by a Lenders Mortgage Insurance provider and the
remainder covered by excess spread. Harvey 2010-1 has not
experienced any defaults to date. All loans in the underlying
portfolios are covered by mortgage insurance, with policies
provided by Genworth Financial Mortgage Insurance Pty Ltd and
QBE Lenders Mortgage Insurance Pty Limited ('AA-'/Stable) .