US STOCKS-Tech stocks tumble, taking down Nasdaq
* Dow up 0.42 pct, S&P down 0.08 pct, Nasdaq down 1.8 pct (Updates to close of U.S. markets)
(The following was released by the rating agency)
NEW DELHI/SINGAPORE, March 20 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned India-based HEG Limited's (HEG) additional bank loans the following ratings:
- INR1,500m fund-based working capital facilities assigned at 'Fitch AA-(ind)'/'Fitch A1+(ind)'
- INR500m long-term loan assigned at 'Fitch AA-(ind)'
- INR500m non-fund based facilities assigned at 'Fitch AA-(ind)'/'Fitch A1+(ind)'
HEG's outstanding ratings (including the above) are as follows:
- National Long-Term Rating: 'Fitch AA-(ind)'; Outlook Negative
- INR8,500m fund-based working capital facilities: 'Fitch AA-(ind)'/'Fitch A1+(ind)'
- INR3,000m non-fund-based working facilities: 'Fitch AA-(ind)'/'Fitch A1+(ind)'
- INR740.50m long-term loans: 'Fitch AA-(ind)'
- INR2,500m non-convertible debenture (NCD) programmes: 'Fitch AA-(ind)' The INR2,500m NCD programmes comprises two programmes of INR750m each and one programme of INR1,000m.
* Dow up 0.42 pct, S&P down 0.08 pct, Nasdaq down 1.8 pct (Updates to close of U.S. markets)
NEW YORK, June 9 Technology stocks sold off sharply on Friday, wounding the Nasdaq and holding down other major Wall Street indexes, which had touched record highs earlier in the session.