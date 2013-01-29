(The following was released by the rating agency)
HONG KONG, January 29 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned
China-based Hengdeli Holdings Limited's (Hengdeli, 'BB+'/Stable)
USD350m 6.25% senior notes due 2018 a final 'BB+' rating.
The assignment of the final rating follows the receipt of
documents conforming to information already received. The final
rating is in line with the expected rating assigned on 16
January 2013. The ratings reflect Hengdeli's exposure to
cyclical demand for watches and inventory risk.
The ratings also reflect its leading market position in the
Swiss watch retail sector in China, its exclusive watch
distribution arrangements for selected Swiss brands, its
established distribution network and lean cost structure.
The Stable Outlook reflects Fitch's expectation that
Hengdeli will maintain its current sound financial position and
that its inventory days will gradually normalise after
increasing to more than 220 days during H112. The expected
improvement is based on the company's move to cut back on orders
and adjustments to its product mix in favour of more fast-moving
items.
What could trigger a rating action?
Negative: Future developments that may, individually or
collectively, lead to negative rating action include:
-Inventory days being sustained over 220 days
-Funds from operations (FFO) net adjusted leverage rising
above 2.75x on a sustained basis (2011: 1.49x)
-Weakening of Hengdeli's current leading market position
-Material negative change to key distribution agreements
with major suppliers
Positive: No positive rating action is expected unless
Hengdeli is able to substantially increase its scale without
compromising its financial metrics. This is not expected over
the next two years.