SYDNEY, May 29 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned Heritage Bank
Limited (Heritage) a Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) of
'BBB+' with a Stable Outlook, a Short-Term IDR of 'F2' and a
Viability Rating of 'bbb+'. A full list of ratings can be found
below.
The ratings reflect Heritage's conservative risk appetite,
excellent asset quality, stable earnings profile and sound
liquidity position. These factors offset the bank's limited
franchise, reliance on wholesale funding and modest but
improving capital base.
Heritage's conservative risk appetite and stable earnings
stem from its history as a mutual building society. As a mutual,
the bank's customers are its owners, allowing it to take a less
aggressive approach to growth than listed peers.
At 31 December 2011 (end-H112), 95% of total loans were
residential mortgages. As a result of the low risk nature of the
loan book, impaired asset and arrears levels have remained
significantly below levels reported by peers. At end-H112, gross
impaired loans were just 0.09% of gross loans. Provisioning is
adequate given the low level of impaired assets.
Heritage's reliance on wholesale funding, particularly
securitisation, has been decreasing as the bank has grown
customer deposit funding, which Fitch expects to continue.
Nevertheless, this funding mix presents some refinancing risks.
To mitigate some of the risks associated with its funding
structure, Heritage maintains a significant holding of high
quality liquid assets. At 31 December 2011, this liquidity
portfolio was equal to 19% of total liabilities.
Regulatory capital ratios are high relative to domestic
peers, although on a non-risk weighted basis capital is modest.
Heritage does not pay dividends which, when combined with stable
profitability, results in high internal capital generation
compared with peers. Capital has been improving over the last
five years and Fitch expects this to continue over the next two
to three years. As a mutual, capital is generated primarily
through retained earnings, and ratios are, therefore, likely to
be maintained at levels above similarly rated listed peers.
The Support Rating of '5' and Support Rating Floor of 'No
Floor' reflect Fitch's view that while support from the
authorities is possible, it cannot be relied upon.
A material deterioration in asset quality, an increase in
risk appetite or a reversal of funding structure improvements
and capital trends could all place downward pressure on
Heritage's ratings. Positive rating action is only likely after
significant improvements in Heritage's franchise, funding
structure and capital base although Fitch sees this as a remote
prospect in the short- to medium-term.
With a history dating back to 1875, Heritage is a mutually
owned bank based in the Australian city of Toowoomba. Operations
are focused on retail customers in its home state of Queensland.
At 31 March 2012, Heritage accounted for 0.2% of Australian
banking system assets.
The following ratings have been assigned:
Heritage Bank Limited
Long-Term Foreign Currency IDR: assigned at 'BBB+'; Stable
Outlook
Short-Term Foreign Currency IDR: assigned at 'F2' Viability
Rating: assigned at 'bbb+'
Support Rating: assigned at '5'
Support Rating Floor: assigned at 'No Floor'
Government-guaranteed debt (ISINs: AU3FN0008686,
AU3FN0008678, AU3FN0009635, AU3FN0010245): assigned at 'AAA'
USD2bn debt issuance programme: Long-Term Rating: assigned
at 'BBB+'; Short-Term Rating: assigned at 'F2'