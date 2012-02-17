OVERVIEW

-- We lowered our rankings on Hipotecaria Vertice S.A. de C.V. SOFOM E.N.R. to BELOW AVERAGE from AVERAGE as a residential mortgage and construction loan servicer for the Mexican market.

-- The ranking actions are supported by our BELOW AVERAGE subranking for management and organization, which reflects what we view as a weakening of the company's organizational capabilities due to a high staff turnover ratio, limited internal control capabilities in its servicing areas, and untested business contingency plans.

-- The ranking is also supported by our BELOW AVERAGE subranking for loan administration, which reflects a marked decline in performance for both the residential mortgage and construction loans portfolios, high risk failures in its workout procedures, and outdated investor reports on Vertice's Web site, since 2010.

-- We maintain our negative outlook for both rankings because we believe the company's organizational and loan administration capabilities could continue to deteriorate over the following 12 to 18 months due to Vertice's current insufficient financial position and the servicer's Jan. 10, 2012, request to be declared insolvent.

MEXICO CITY (Standard & Poor's) Feb. 16, 2012--Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today lowered its servicer rankings on Hipotecaria Vertice S.A. de C.V. SOFOM E.N.R. (Vertice) to BELOW AVERAGE from AVERAGE as a residential mortgage and construction loan servicer for the Mexican market. The outlook for both rankings is negative.

The downgrades reflect mainly what we view as an organizational structure that does not have the minimum requirements of a servicer ranked as AVERAGE. This is due to a high staff turnover ratio, limited internal control capabilities for the servicing areas, and untested business continuity plans.

The downgrades also reflect the marked decline in the performance of the loans in both the servicer's residential mortgage and construction loans portfolios, as well as some high-risk shortcomings in its workout procedures. Additionally, since 2010 the collection reports published on Vertice's Web site are outdated, although the servicer continues to deliver the reports to the concerned parties.

In December 2011, we revised our outlooks on Vertice as a residential mortgage and construction loan servicer to negative from stable after the company announced that it would not pay certain financial obligations. Standard & Poor's views this type of announcement as an indication of financial distress, which prompted us to revise our financial position to insufficient from sufficient, and our outlook to negative.

In January 2012, we confirmed our rankings after the company announced that it began legal proceedings to restructure its financial obligations through a process called "Concurso Mercantil" under Mexican Law, which is similar to Chapter 11 proceedings in the U.S. The financial crisis of 2008-2010 had a significantly negative effect on Mexican residential nondepositary lenders (SOFOLes and SOFOMes).

Mexico's largest SOFOLes suffered from a lack of funding and deteriorating performance within their loan portfolios, which ultimately weakened their financial positions. Since May 2011, Vertice has undertaken efforts to reduce operational costs, increase its liquidity, and improve operational efficiencies.

To date, however, the cost reduction strategy has hampered several organizational functions that we consider fundamental for servicer operations, such as: -- Vertice has reduced its operating structure. In 2011, the employee turnover ratio was around 70% and included mostly sales staff. Other support areas that were also affected were collections, workout, internal controls, legal, and finance. -- Internal controls remain limited, as the residential and construction collections areas have not been formally audited. However, in 2010, the internal audit area audited the workout area and several of the identified observations were classified as critical. -- The servicer has not fully tested its contingency plans.

The company has established contingency measures: two alternative sites with back-up functionalities, core information is on-line, and all staff members have been issued laptop computers.

However, we believe Vertice should test its disaster and business continuity programs at least annually to ensure its effectiveness. The company continues to have an experienced management team and an ample IT platform that supports servicer requirements. Most of the policies and procedures are updated, well-documented and are available throughout the company's intranet; its 2011 training program was adequate compared with other AVERAGE servicers.

Nonetheless, in our opinion, these organizational strengths could also be hindered in the mid-to-long term by the company's insufficient financial position and the servicer's Jan. 10, 2012, request to be declared insolvent. In terms of portfolio performance, as of November 2011, Vertice's residential mortgage and construction loans portfolios had the highest levels of nonperforming assets (number of loans with more than 90 days delinquent) in the previous five-year period; 14.3% and 24.1% respectively.

In addition, the company has a significant amount of assets (409 houses and 19 property projects) that it obtained through deed-in-lieu and foreclosure processes that it needs to liquidate in order to recover unpaid balances. Despite the high level of nonperforming assets in its portfolios, Vertice's collection ratios are consistent with those of other servicers with AVERAGE rankings.

However, we believe that, due to Vertice's financial situation and its recent request to be declared insolvent, the servicer will have difficulty maintaining the current level of portfolio performance; therefore, Vertice's servicers will require stronger collection management in order to achieve more proficient servicing capabilities.

Liquidating repossessed assets is one of Vertice's most important challenges, particularly because Vertice's last internal audit showed that the workout area does not have: -- Policies and procedures for the reception of assets deed in lieu or foreclosed; -- Methodologies to analyze the viability of the construction projects' selling options; -- Methodologies to evaluate contractors; and -- Methodologies to assess the legal aspects of selling the assets.

These shortcomings were classified as critical by the internal audit area and to date, Vertice has not completely addressed these issues, which we believe could increase the operational risk of the workout procedures through which the company sells and manages repossessed assets. Vertice also stopped publishing its collection reports on its Web site in 2010, which we believe reflects a weakening in its reporting and customer service capabilities. However, the company did not stop delivering the reports to the concerned parties.

OUTLOOK

The outlook for the rankings is negative and reflects our belief that the company's organizational and loan administration capabilities as a residential mortgage and construction loan servicer could continue to weaken due to the company's insufficient financial position and the servicer's Jan. 10, 2012, request to be declared insolvent.

