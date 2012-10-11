(The following was released by the rating agency)
TOKYO (Standard & Poor's) Oct. 11, 2012--Standard & Poor's
Ratings Services today assigned its 'A-' debt ratings to the
44th and 45th series of unsecured straight bonds issued by
Hitachi Capital Corp. (Hitachi Capital; A-/Stable/A-2) (see list
below).
Hitachi Capital is one of Japan's major leasing companies
and a member of the Hitachi group led by Hitachi Ltd. (Hitachi;
BBB+/Positive/A-2). About 20% of Hitachi Capital's total
receivables are related to business transactions with group
companies and employees. The company's core business is
financing, such as leasing to Japanese corporations and auto
loans. The company has also been growing its overseas businesses
in recent years. Hitachi Capital's business structure is
relatively diversified for a Japanese leasing company.
Standard & Poor's regards Hitachi Capital as a strategically
important subsidiary within the Hitachi group, given its strong
connection to the group in terms of business, finance, and
capital. As such, Hitachi Capital's credit quality will be
affected by changes in Hitachi's creditworthiness. However, we
do not regard the credit quality of the two companies to be
unified because Hitachi Capital's business portfolio is somewhat
independent of the Hitachi group. Therefore, the current ratings
on Hitachi Capital exceed that on Hitachi by one notch.
As domestic corporations rein in capital expenditure, demand
for financing has remained stagnant and squeezed Hitachi
Capital's revenues. However, we expect the company to maintain
its stable financial position, supported by its solid customer
base and relatively sound asset quality. We also expect it to
maintain its strong relationships with its parent company and
group companies in terms of business, finance, and capital.
Hitachi Capital's capitalization is at an adequate level
relative to its financial risk. Meanwhile, its asset risk is
rising due to its investments, and it is overhauling its risk
management system. These two areas will remain key factors in
our credit analysis of the company, since it plans to make
strategic investments targeting a stronger business profile and
sustainable growth.
RATING LIST
Rating Assigned
Issue Rating
Series 44 JPY10 bil., 0.421% , due on Dec. 20, 2017 A-
Series 45 JPY10 bil., 0.666% , due on Dec. 20, 2019 A-
RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH
Parent/Subsidiary Links; General Principles;
Subsidiaries/Joint Ventures/Nonrecourse Projects; Finance
Subsidiaries; Rating Link To Parent, Oct. 28, 2004
Rating Finance Companies, March 18, 2004