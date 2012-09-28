(The following was released by the rating agency)
OVERVIEW
-- Hitachi Capital Servicer's main business activity as a
residential loan special servicer is servicing defaulted loan
receivables that it receives from Japan Housing Finance Agency
and financial institutions.
-- The company is working to expand its customer base and
boost operational efficiency.
-- We have assigned our ABOVE AVERAGE servicer evaluation
ranking to Hitachi Capital Servicer as a residential loan
special servicer. The outlook on the ranking is stable.
TOKYO (Standard & Poor's) Sept. 28, 2012--Standard & Poor's
Ratings Services today said that it has assigned its ABOVE
AVERAGE servicer evaluation ranking to Hitachi Capital Servicer
Corp. as a residential loan special servicer. The outlook on the
ranking is stable. Hitachi Capital Servicer appears on Standard
& Poor's Select Servicer List in the above category.
The Ministry of Justice licensed Amic Services Co. Ltd.--the
predecessor of Hitachi Capital Servicer--as Japan's 48th
servicer in April 2001 to conduct servicing operations under
Japan's Law Concerning Special Measures for the Servicing
Business (the Servicer Law), which came into effect in February
1999. Amic Services changed its name to Hitachi Capital Servicer
in April 2005.
Hitachi Capital Servicer primarily services residential
loans, nonresidential loan receivables that
government-affiliated financial institutions and other public
entities extend, lease receivables that private credit companies
hold, and loan receivables that entities undergoing bankruptcy
proceedings own.
Hitachi Capital Servicer's core business activity as a
residential loan special servicer is servicing defaulted loan
receivables that it receives from Japan Housing Finance Agency
(JHF; AA-/Negative/A-1+) and financial institutions. We base
today's ranking assignment primarily on what we view as Hitachi
Capital Servicer's proven track record in residential loan
special servicing; its work to expand its customer base and
boost operational efficiency; and its continuous efforts to
enhance internal controls.
Our ranking reflects an overall evaluation of Hitachi
Capital Servicer, based on our analysis and assessment of
various factors, including the following:
-- The company's track record as a residential loan special
servicer;
-- The servicing experience of its management team and
staff;
-- Its detailed internal policies and procedures;
-- Its business expansion plans;
-- The implementation and results of its internal audits;
-- Its implementation of internal controls;
-- Its internal training programs;
-- Its disaster contingency plans, including data backup
systems, and the execution of system resumption tests;
-- The quality and capacity of the computer systems that
support the company's day-to-day business operations;
-- Its efforts to promote efficient servicing operations;
-- Its effective setup and boarding of loans that third
parties originated;
-- Its cash management methods; and
-- Its ability to report to investors and relevant parties.
Standard & Poor's bases its servicer evaluations on an
objective and comprehensive assessment of a servicer's
operational capabilities for servicing various types of
receivables and obligatory rights. Based on the assessment, we
assign rankings in the following five categories: STRONG, ABOVE
AVERAGE, AVERAGE, BELOW AVERAGE, and WEAK.
To be included in, or to remain on, Standard & Poor's Select
Servicer List, servicers must, in principle, meet the criteria
for attaining at least an AVERAGE ranking with a stable outlook.
