(The following was released by the rating agency)
Jan 25 - Fitch Ratings (Thailand) Limited has affirmed the
'AA-(tha)' National Long-Term ratings of Holcim Capital
(Thailand) Ltd.'s (HCT) THB2.45bn debentures due 2012 and its
THB2bn debentures due 2015. The Outlook is Stable.
The ratings are based entirely on an irrevocable and
unconditional guarantee by Holcim Ltd (Holcim; Long-Term Issuer
Default Rating (IDR): 'BBB'/Stable Outlook). Holcim's ratings
reflect its strong global market positions in cement, aggregates
and concrete, its complementary product portfolio and its wide
geographic diversification. For more information on Holcim,
please refer to the credit update dated 30 September 2011 and to
the rating action commentary entitled, "Fitch Affirms Holcim at
'BBB'; Stable Outlook", dated 19 January 2012, available at
www.fitchratings.com.
Fitch notes that any change in the International rating
differential between Holcim and Thailand's 'A-' Long-Term
Local-Currency IDR may affect the debentures' National rating.
Also, a one-notch change in the global scale rating could result
in a change of more than one notch in a National rating.
HCT was established in 1998 to provide financial support to
the affiliated companies of the Holcim group in Thailand by
investing in securities, such as debentures, issued by such
affiliated companies. HCT's shareholders include Thai Roc-Cem
Ltd. (51%) and Holderfin B.V. Netherlands (49%). Thai Roc-Cem
Ltd. is 100%-owned by Holcim Participations (Thailand) Ltd., a
100%-owned subsidiary of Holderfin B.V., which is in turn
wholly-owned by Holcim.
