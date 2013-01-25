(The following was released by the rating agency)
BANGKOK/SEOUL/SINGAPORE, January 25 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings
(Thailand) Limited has affirmed Holcim Capital (Thailand) Ltd.'s
(HCT) THB2bn guaranteed debentures due 2015 at National
Long-Term 'AA-(tha)'. The Outlook is Stable.
The ratings are based entirely on an irrevocable and
unconditional guarantee by Holcim Ltd (Holcim; 'BBB'/Stable).
Holcim's ratings reflect its strong global market positions in
cement, aggregates and concrete, its complementary product
portfolio and its wide geographic diversification.
Holcim's Long-Term Foreign-Currency Issuer Default Rating
(IDR) at 'BBB' is two notches below Thailand's 'A-' Long-Term
Local-Currency IDR, which correlates with 'AA-(tha)' on the Thai
National Rating scale. As a result, changes in the International
rating differential between Holcim and Thailand may affect the
debentures' National rating. Also, a one-notch change in the
International rating could result in a change of more than one
notch in the National rating.
HCT provides financial support to Holcim's affiliated
companies in Thailand by investing in debentures issued by Thai
Roc-Cem Ltd., which holds 27.5% in Siam City Cement Public
Company Limited (SCCC, 'A(tha)'/Stable) - Thailand's second
largest cement producer. HCT's shareholders are Thai Roc-Cem
Ltd. (51%) and Holderfin B.V. Netherlands (49%). Thai Roc-Cem
Ltd. is 100%-owned by Holcim Participations (Thailand) Ltd., a
100%-owned subsidiary of Holderfin B.V., which is in turn wholly
owned by Holcim Ltd. In December 2012, Holcim group reduced its
stake in SCCC to 27.5% from 36.8%, but it remains one of the two
largest shareholders in SCCC.