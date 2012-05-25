(The following was released by the rating agency)
HONG KONG (Standard & Poor's) May 25, 2012--Standard & Poor's
Ratings Services today assigned its 'A-' long-term issue rating
and 'cnAA' Greater China credit scale rating to the proposed
issue of U.S.-dollar-denominated senior unsecured notes
guaranteed by Hongkong Land Co. Ltd. (Hongkong Land:
A-/Stable/A-2; cnAA/cnA-1). Hongkong Land Finance (Cayman
Islands) Co. Ltd., a wholly owned subsidiary of Hongkong Land,
will issue the 10-year fixed-rate notes under its US$3 billion
medium-term notes program. The company plans to use the notes
proceeds for general corporate purposes. The rating on the notes
is subject to our review of the finalized issuance
documentation.
Standard & Poor's views Hongkong Land Co. Ltd. and its
parent Hongkong Land Holdings Ltd. (A-/Stable/A-2; cnAA/cnA-1),
as a group in its analysis. The rating on Hongkong Land reflects
the Hong Kong-based property investor's high-quality rental
income, the strong market position and asset quality of its
commercial property portfolio, and its strong liquidity and
flexibility. The group's exposure to the volatile property
trading business, and its potentially large debt-funded
investments and capital return initiatives moderate these
strengths.
The stable outlook on Hongkong Land reflects our expectation
that the group will generate stable recurring cash flows from
its high-quality investment properties and be disciplined toward
investments and capital returns. We also anticipate that the
group will maintain a moderate exposure to property trading, at
less than 20% of its consolidated total assets.