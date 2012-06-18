(The following was released by the rating agency)

June 18 (Fitch) Hong Kong banks will be able to make better use of their renminbi assets after announcements from the Hong Kong Monetary Authority that highlight the authority's growing confidence in the liquidity of the offshore renminbi market, Fitch Ratings says.

Banks' profitability should benefit from the announced switch from a risk management limit to a liquidity ratio under which at least 25% of renminbi liabilities falling due within one month need to be covered by liquefiable renminbi assets. They will be able to use more of their renminbi assets for direct lending and investing in renminbi non-government securities issued offshore.

We believe that the previous risk management limit could have been an incentive for banks to replace offshore renminbi customer deposits with certificates of deposit, because the certificates were not subject to the risk management limit and therefore did not have the same restrictions on use. The previous limit worked as a reserve requirement where banks had to keep at least 25% of renminbi customer deposits in liquid assets - such as cash, deposits with the renminbi clearing bank, and China sovereign bonds issued in Hong Kong.

The requirement did not apply to other currencies, such as the Hong Kong or US dollar, because of their greater liquidity. The HKMA also announced the introduction of a one-week offshore renminbi liquidity facility, which we believe can provide a useful backstop for Hong Kong banks. We do not believe that this reflects major liquidity concerns. In addition, we think that there should not be any stigma attached to occasional drawings on this liquidity facility, and would not consider it a weakness if banks were to draw on it because of limited short-term renminbi market liquidity.

However, we recognise that banks resist using the current lender-of-last-resort facilities of the HKMA because of the stigma attached, and that they may therefore also resist using this facility. Over the last two years, renminbi deposits and certificates of deposits have grown about tenfold, while 2011 renminbi bond issuance in Hong Kong was RMB100bn compared with less than RMB40bn in 2010.