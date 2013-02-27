(The following was released by the rating agency)
HONG KONG/LONDON, February 26 (Fitch) The Hong Kong
regulator's measures to tighten conditions for mortgage
financing and introduce a risk-weight floor for residential
mortgages help to underpin the banks' credit profiles, Fitch
Ratings says. These macro-prudential initiatives are expected to
curb new lending and help strengthen banks' resilience against
property risk. This is because new property loans will require
higher safeguards against any sharp property downturn.
We see no weakening of the banking sector, despite concerns
over a possible domestic housing bubble. Hong Kong banks already
follow prudent underwriting standards, which have been tightened
regularly since 2009. In addition, property-related loan growth
was moderate in 2012 at 4.3%.
HKMA's imposition of a more severe 300bp interest-rate
stress test (previously 200bp) for all real estate-related
underwriting - to determine whether the borrower meets the
maximum debt-servicing ratio of 50%-60% - should bolster the
banks' defences against a deterioration in mortgage
affordability if and when interest rates rise.
The introduction of a 15% risk-weight floor for residential
mortgages will only have a limited immediate impact on the
strong capital adequacy of the Hong Kong banks. It may help ease
pricing competition, and have an overall benefit on net interest
margins. This is because the floor will increase the amount of
capital that banks using the internal ratings based approach
have to set aside for new mortgages. It will bring these large
banks' risk-weighted assets/total assets (around 30%-40%) closer
to the mid-60% to 70% range for banks using the standardised
approach.
The banks also have substantial collateral coverage to help
withstand a significant correction in Hong Kong property prices.
Residential mortgage loans in negative equity are scarce, while
maximum LTVs for new residential mortgage loans remain unchanged
at between 30% and 70%. We estimate that residential and
commercial property loans are on average at a low 40% of the
property value. The lowering of the maximum loan-to-value ratios
for financing commercial and industrial properties by 10
percentage points - to 20%-40% - provide additional buffers for
these loans.
We do not expect a sudden and severe correction in property
prices at present as we see low interest rates and constrained
property supply supporting the market. Nevertheless, property
loans account for around a third of Hong Kong banks' loans, so
they are vulnerable to property-price fluctuations. The banks'
sensitivity to property is even greater if unsecured exposures
to developers and investments in property (including head office
and branches) are included. Banks also rely on property
collateral for other types of loans.
The measures, announced last week along with a significant
increase in stamp duty, are part of a continuing policy response
to the threat of a residential property bubble. However, the
higher taxes and stricter underwriting requirements may not
contain the risk without effective measures to boost housing
supply.