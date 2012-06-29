(The following was released by the rating agency)

HONG KONG, June 29 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings says that Hopewell Holdings Limited's (Hopewell, 'BBB-'/Stable) new land premium has no immediate impact on its ratings as the adverse effect on its credit metrics is only temporary.

The land premium, which Hopewell recently announced will total HKD3.7bn and which is to be paid in relation to Hopewell Centre II, a large mixed-development in Hong Kong, will increase the total project cost by 80% more than Fitch's expectations.

The agency expects the premium payment to lift Hopewell's leverage, as measured by on-balance sheet net debt to EBITDA (excluding contributions from property development), above the negative rating guideline of 6x in 2013 (end-2011: net cash). However, Fitch sees Hopewell's metrics returning to levels that are consistent with its current ratings within 18 to 24 months in the absence of further large investments.

The land premium will be funded by a combination of Hopewell's existing cash-on-hand and new bank debt. Payment schedule for the land premium has not yet been fixed, but is likely to be within the next six months. Hopewell has sufficient liquidity on hand with undrawn committed facilities of HKD5.6bn and cash of HKD3.6bn at end-2011.

Fitch is of the view that Hopewell has the ability to deleverage given robust cash flows from its property and toll-roads businesses. Its property investment and hotel portfolio provides gradually growing cash inflows, while its toll road operations, albeit with slower growth in 2012, is another source of significant and predictable cash flow Hopewell can use to help amortise debt. Hopewell also continues to generate cash from residential property sales, including the Lee Tung Street project expected to be completed by 2015.

A negative rating action may be taken if its financial leverage, as indicated by funds from operations (FFO) adjusted net leverage (including proportionate project debt at subsidiary Hopewell Highway Infrastructure Limited but excluding contributions from property development) exceeds 7.0x, or if on-balance sheet net debt to EBITDA (excluding income from property development) rises above 6.0x on a sustained basis.