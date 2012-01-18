NEW YORK, January 18 (Fitch) HOVENSA L.L.C. announced that it will shut down its refinery operations and expects to tender for 100% of the outstanding $356 million tax-exempt bonds maturing in 2021 and 2022 at par value. Fitch rates the bonds 'BB-' with a Stable Outlook. Fitch believes the debt may be retired subsequent to the tender offer, subject to a review of complete terms and conditions of the tender offer.

If HOVENSA successfully purchases all of the outstanding bonds, the company will have no outstanding bond or bank obligations. Bank obligations have been met, as management reports that it terminated and paid the $400 million credit revolver, which was due to expire December 2012. Fitch will assess the need to maintain any debt rating once the tender transaction closes. Fitch's most recent rating action commentary dated Nov. 22, 2011, is available on the Fitch website at 'www.fitchratings.com'.

BACKGROUND

HOVENSA was formed as a joint venture between subsidiaries of Hess Corporation (Hess; Issuer Default Rating 'BBB', Stable Outlook by Fitch) and Petroleos de Venezuela S.A. (PDVSA; IDR '+', Stable Outlook) to own and operate a refinery located in St. Croix, U.S. Virgin Islands. PDVSA supplies up to 75% of crude to the project at prices that are largely Brent-linked, while the remaining crude supplies are mainly sourced through West African markets. Hess and PDVSA each purchase 50% of the project's refined products, after any spot sales. Approximately 80% of HOVENSA's products are sold into the U.S. East & Gulf Coasts, while the remaining 20% is mainly sold into the Caribbean and U.S. Virgin Islands. The refinery has experienced increasing financial stress since 2008.

HOVENSA announced on Jan. 18, 2012 that it will shut down its refinery by the middle of February and will operate it as an oil storage terminal. HOVENSA cited losses of $1.3 billion in the last three years that were projected to continue, caused primarily by weakness in demand for refined petroleum products amid the global economic slowdown and the addition of new refining capacity in emerging markets. On or about Jan. 23, 2012 HOVENSA expects to offer to purchase all of the outstanding approximately $356 million senior secured tax-exempt bonds at par value. The tender offer for the tax-exempt bonds is expected to expire on Feb. 17, 2012.