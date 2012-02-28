SYDNEY (Standard & Poor's) Feb. 28, 2012--Standard & Poor's
Ratings Services said today that has affirmed its 'AA-'
long-term and 'A-1+' short-term counterparty credit ratings on
HSBC Bank Australia Ltd. (HBAU) and removed them from
CreditWatch with negative implications, where they had been
placed on Nov. 29, 2011. The outlook is stable.
As we explained in our Nov. 29 release (see "HSBC And Core
Operating Subsidiaries Ratings Lowered On Bank Criteria Change;
Outlook Stable") we placed the ratings on HBAU on CreditWatch
with negative implications because we wanted more time to assess
the group status of this entity in the light of the updated
criteria. We have since examined whether this subsidiary should
remain regarded as "core" to its ultimate parent,
U.K.-incorporated bank holding company HSBC Holdings PLC (HSBC;
A+/Stable/A-1), or whether to change its status to "highly
strategic".
"Our analysis has confirmed our existing view with respect
to many of the characteristics laid out in the criteria for
"core" entities", said Standard & Poor's credit analyst Nico
DeLange. "We consider HSBC to be a highly supportive of its
subsidiaries in good times and bad--evidenced, for example, by
its support of HSBC Finance (A/Negative/A-1) in 2009 and 2010.
HBAU has been part of the group for many years, and we consider
it closely linked to the group's reputation, name, and brand."
In Standard & Poor's view, HBAU exhibits a solid track
record of profitability, and its business risk appears to be
lower than in most of the countries where the group operates. We
also see various strong incentives, not least regulatory, for
HSBC to maintain a locally-incorporated subsidiary in Australia.
Finally, we note that the group's Australian operations appear
to be integral to group strategy. One of the illustrations is
how HSBC's May 2011 strategy-day presentation noted that
Australia passed the "five filters" that the group has used to
assess its presence in each market--indeed, the group cited
Australia as one of the six priority countries in the
Asia-Pacific region in which the group would continue to invest
for growth.
"The stable outlook reflects that on HSBC", said Mr.
DeLange. "We expect that the ratings on HBAU will move in line
with the ratings on its parent. In addition, we could lower the
ratings on HBAU if we no longer consider the bank to be "core"
to HSBC under our group methodology criteria. This could result
from a period of sustained weak operating performance, evidence
that its activities are of diminishing strategic importance to
the group, or are becoming less operationally connected with the
group."