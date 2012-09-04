Overview
-- In our view, HSBC Panama remains a "strategically
important" subsidiary for its parent, HSBC Holdings PLC.
-- We also expect HSBC Panama to finalize the sale of its
operations in Costa Rica, El Salvador, Honduras, and Colombia,
at most by first-quarter 2013.
-- We are affirming the 'BBB' long-term and 'A-2' short-term
issuer credit ratings on HSBC Panama.
-- We expect HSBC Panama to maintain its "adequate" business
position within the highly competitive Panamanian banking
system.
Rating Action
On Sept. 3, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services
affirmed its 'BBB' long-term and 'A-2' short-term issuer credit
ratings on HSBC Bank (Panama) S.A. (HSBC Panama). The outlook
remains stable.
Rationale
The issuer credit ratings on HSBC Panama reflect our
"adequate" assessments for business and risk positions, and
capital and earnings. It also reflects our view of its "average"
funding coupled with "adequate" liquidity (as our criteria
define these terms). The stand-alone credit profile (SACP) is
'bbb-'.
Our bank criteria use our Banking Industry Country Risk
Assessment (BICRA) economic risk and industry risk scores to
determine a bank's anchor, the starting point in assigning an
issuer credit rating. Our anchor for a commercial bank operating
mainly in Panama is 'bbb-'. The anchor for HSBC Panama now
reflects exposure only to Panama, as we expect the completion of
the sale of its Latin American operations (Costa Rica, El
Salvador, Honduras, and Colombia) to be finalized at most by
first-quarter ending March 31, 2013.
Our economic risk score for Panama is '6', reflecting high
levels of indebtedness. However, low nonperforming loans even in
times of downturns highlight Panama's strong economic conditions
and a good payment culture, which mitigate credit risk. In
addition, residential real estate prices, which are banks' main
exposure, have shown limited volatility. Our industry risk score
for Panama is '5', reflecting our view that supervision
practices still lag international standards because the method
for calculating capital requirements doesn't account for all
risks that banks in Panama face.
In addition, Panama lacks a lender of last resort. However,
banks rely on deposits for liquidity, and we think that deposits
will remain a major funding source because we expect authorities
to develop a deeper market funding structure and a fund to
protect the financial system in the medium term. We classify
Panama as "uncertain" because the large banks in the country are
difficult to support.
In our opinion, HSBC Panama's sufficient diversity of
business activities and adequate management and strategy result
in an overall "adequate" business position. This assessment
takes into account the fact that business activities are now
going to be solely concentrated in Panama. We are factoring into
this "adequate" business position opinion the completion of the
sale of HSBC Panama's operations in Costa Rica, El Salvador,
Honduras, and Colombia.
Although the sale will result in less geographic
diversification, the impact will be partially offset by an
adequate market position in Panama, in practically all business
lines, which is underpinned by the good economic prospects in
the country. As of June 2012, HSBC Panama remained the
second-largest commercial bank in Panama.
The bank will continue to offer a full range of services,
including commercial lending, trade finance, auto loans,
residential and commercial mortgages, credit cards, trust, and
fiduciary services. The strategy, in line with HSBC's global
plan, continues to focus on exploiting its extensive client base
by widening cross-selling opportunities and increasing lending
penetration with commercial and corporate clients. As a result,
HSBC Panama has adequate business stability and diversity. We
expect this to remain so going forward, as HSBC Panama leverages
on its extensive brand recognition and branch network.
HSBC Panama's reputational risk has increased, in our view,
due to recent events highlighting alleged weaknesses in HSBC
group's anti-money laundering practices. However, the impact on
HSBC Panama's client relationships or business stability has
been negligible thus far, though it may be too early to tell. In
addition, the bank has followed a comprehensive review of its
customer and deposit base to address any contingency. We will
continue to monitor the bank's reputational risk to assess if
there is a significant impact that could weaken its business and
risk positions. Should a material impact occur, it could lead us
to review its SACP.
Our view of HSBC Panama's capital and earnings remains
"adequate". This opinion is supported by our forecast
risk-adjusted capital (RAC) ratio, which we expect will remain
at about 7.5% over the next 18 to 24 months. This forecast takes
into account the following base-case scenario assumptions:
-- The sale of its operations in Costa Rica, El Salvador,
Honduras, and Colombia, which would decrease its total risk
weighted assets;
-- Loan portfolio growth of about 7.5% in 2013;
-- Net interest margins should be within a fairly similar
range of around 3%. This expectation takes into account the
highly competitive environment in Panama, as well as the bank's
corporate strategy to focus more on commercial and corporate
clients.
-- The bank will not redeem its current preferred shares and
we will keep treating them as having "intermediate" equity
content;
-- Dividend in excess of 10% of total regulatory capital
ratio after the sale of the Latin American operations is
completed.
Furthermore, the bank's quality of capital and earnings
remains adequate. Despite total adjusted capital (TAC) being
comprised of certain hybrids, we forecast adjusted common equity
to account for about 90% of TAC. In addition, quality of
earnings is satisfactory. Based on HSBC Panama's main metrics,
core earnings to average adjusted assts have averaged 0.5% over
the past three years. However, we forecast this ratio will move
closer to 1%, which will be more in line with those of its main
peers. This forecast takes into consideration HSBC Panama
implementing a stricter cost containment policy to improve
efficiency.
In this regard, we project its cost-income ratio to be less
than 60%, which is lower than the 65% average over the past two
years. Also supporting our view of the bank's adequate quality
of earnings is its revenue mix. Revenue is not concentrated on a
single business line. Also, trading gains have not been a
significant revenue contributor, accounting for less than 5%
over the past three years. We expect proprietary trading to
remain low. HSBC Panama's earnings capacity is only "moderate"
though. This opinion stems from our calculation of an earnings
buffer, of barely 0.12%, which remains lower than other rated
peers in the same industry risk score.
Our risk position assessment for HSBC Panama is "adequate".
The bank doesn't show any material concentrations by sector,
country, or single name in the loan portfolio. The top-20
largest exposures in the loan portfolio represented about 19% of
the total portfolio as of June 2012. In addition, its loan
portfolio is well diversified between commercial & corporate
loans (45.5%), commercial real estate (11.9%), residential real
estate (21.9%), consumer (19.5%), and loans to public sector
(1.1%).
We consider there to be no concentration to economic
segments and the bank's exposure to commercial real estate
remains manageable. As of June 2012, HSBC Panama had
nonperforming assets (NPAs) levels of 4.4%. This ratio is higher
than other peers operating in banking systems with the same
industry risk score. In addition, its reserve coverage is weak,
at only 23%, and compares unfavorably within the region. Its
credit losses, however, are more in line with the industry's
average. Charge-offs only averaged 1.1% over the past three
years, and we are forecasting them to remain at similar levels
over the next 12 to 18 months. Despite the high NPAs, credit
losses remain manageable. We are anticipating credit losses to
be lower than 2%.
We consider HSBC Panama's funding "average" compared to the
industry norm. This opinion is supported by an adequate funding
structure, which is mainly composed of customer deposits. As of
June 2012, these deposits accounted for 80.8% of total
interest-bearing liabilities. The remaining funding sources are
mainly composed of interbank credit lines, repurchase
agreements, and other borrowings (which includes bonds and other
credit facilities). Its net loans-to-deposit ratio has remained
fairly stable over the past three years, and at June 2012 it
stood at 98.6% (already reflecting both loans and deposits from
the operations to be sold out of the balance sheet). Although
this ratio is higher than what we see in the Panamanian banking
system, we view it as manageable to handle future growth. As
such, we expect the bank's net loan-to-deposit ratio to remain
below 100% within the next two years, which will be in line with
its historical levels.
Liquidity remains "adequate" based on prudent liquidity
management, something that is true for most of the Panamanian
banking system. Cash on hand plus liquid securities (deducting
restricted cash and accounting only government investments as
liquid) accounted for an adequate 24% of HSBC Panama's total
customer deposit base, which compares similarly to the local
banking system. We also believe refinancing risk is limited,
since total market debt is practically negligible. Therefore,
liquidity is more than sufficient to cover the bank's other
borrowings, which at June 2012 totaled $687.4 million. We expect
the bank to continue building a conservative and prudent
liquidity risk management, considering the lack of a lender of
last resort in Panama.
In our opinion, HSBC Panama continues to be a "strategically
important" subsidiary for its parent, HSBC Holdings PLC
(A+/Negative/A-1). Among other things, we continue to believe
the bank operates in lines of business and a region that remain
important to the group's overall strategy. Our view of its
"strategically important" status was reinforced when HSBC
decided to sell all of its Central American operations, and
certain South American ones, but not Panama. We believe Panama
continues to offer a market that remains reasonably attractive
to HSBC given economic growth opportunities and how some Latin
American countries can be served from there. In addition, HSBC
Panama shares the group's brand and leverages the brand's broad
recognition.
Our opinion of HSBC Panama's "strategically important"
status enables us to uplift the issuer credit ratings on the
bank by up to three notches. The final issuer credit ratings on
HSBC Panama reflect only one notch of support from its SACP
because they continue to be limited by the foreign currency
rating on Panama.
Outlook
The stable outlook on HSBC Panama reflects that on the
Republic of Panama and our expectation that the bank will
maintain its "adequate" business position within the highly
competitive Panamanian banking system. The outlook also
incorporates our forecast RAC ratio of about 7.5% over the next
18 to 24 months, which would leave our assessment of capital and
earnings as "adequate".
We are unlikely to lower the ratings because, if HSBC
Panama's SACP weakens, we will incorporate additional notches of
support in the rating up to the foreign-currency rating on
Panama. It also incorporates our view the bank will remain a
"strategically important" subsidiary to HSBC Holdings PLC.
Ratings Score Snapshot
Issuer Credit Rating BBB/Stable/A-2
SACP bbb-
Anchor bbb-
Business Position Adequate (0)
Capital and Earnings Adequate (0)
Risk Position Adequate (0)
Funding and Liquidity Average and Adequate (0)
Support +3
GRE Support 0
Group Support +3
Sovereign Support 0
Additional Factors -2
Related Criteria And Research
-- Banks: Rating Methodology And Assumptions, Nov. 9, 2011
-- Banking Industry Country Risk Assessment Methodology And
Assumptions, Nov. 9, 2011
-- Group Rating Methodology And Assumptions, Nov. 9, 2011
-- Bank Hybrid Capital Methodology And Assumptions, Nov. 1,
2011 Ratings List Ratings Affirmed HSBC Bank (Panama) S.A.
Counterparty Credit Rating BBB/Stable/A-2