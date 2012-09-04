Overview

-- In our view, HSBC Panama remains a "strategically important" subsidiary for its parent, HSBC Holdings PLC.

-- We also expect HSBC Panama to finalize the sale of its operations in Costa Rica, El Salvador, Honduras, and Colombia, at most by first-quarter 2013.

-- We are affirming the 'BBB' long-term and 'A-2' short-term issuer credit ratings on HSBC Panama.

-- We expect HSBC Panama to maintain its "adequate" business position within the highly competitive Panamanian banking system.

Rating Action

On Sept. 3, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services affirmed its 'BBB' long-term and 'A-2' short-term issuer credit ratings on HSBC Bank (Panama) S.A. (HSBC Panama). The outlook remains stable.

Rationale

The issuer credit ratings on HSBC Panama reflect our "adequate" assessments for business and risk positions, and capital and earnings. It also reflects our view of its "average" funding coupled with "adequate" liquidity (as our criteria define these terms). The stand-alone credit profile (SACP) is 'bbb-'.

Our bank criteria use our Banking Industry Country Risk Assessment (BICRA) economic risk and industry risk scores to determine a bank's anchor, the starting point in assigning an issuer credit rating. Our anchor for a commercial bank operating mainly in Panama is 'bbb-'. The anchor for HSBC Panama now reflects exposure only to Panama, as we expect the completion of the sale of its Latin American operations (Costa Rica, El Salvador, Honduras, and Colombia) to be finalized at most by first-quarter ending March 31, 2013.

Our economic risk score for Panama is '6', reflecting high levels of indebtedness. However, low nonperforming loans even in times of downturns highlight Panama's strong economic conditions and a good payment culture, which mitigate credit risk. In addition, residential real estate prices, which are banks' main exposure, have shown limited volatility. Our industry risk score for Panama is '5', reflecting our view that supervision practices still lag international standards because the method for calculating capital requirements doesn't account for all risks that banks in Panama face.

In addition, Panama lacks a lender of last resort. However, banks rely on deposits for liquidity, and we think that deposits will remain a major funding source because we expect authorities to develop a deeper market funding structure and a fund to protect the financial system in the medium term. We classify Panama as "uncertain" because the large banks in the country are difficult to support.

In our opinion, HSBC Panama's sufficient diversity of business activities and adequate management and strategy result in an overall "adequate" business position. This assessment takes into account the fact that business activities are now going to be solely concentrated in Panama. We are factoring into this "adequate" business position opinion the completion of the sale of HSBC Panama's operations in Costa Rica, El Salvador, Honduras, and Colombia.

Although the sale will result in less geographic diversification, the impact will be partially offset by an adequate market position in Panama, in practically all business lines, which is underpinned by the good economic prospects in the country. As of June 2012, HSBC Panama remained the second-largest commercial bank in Panama.

The bank will continue to offer a full range of services, including commercial lending, trade finance, auto loans, residential and commercial mortgages, credit cards, trust, and fiduciary services. The strategy, in line with HSBC's global plan, continues to focus on exploiting its extensive client base by widening cross-selling opportunities and increasing lending penetration with commercial and corporate clients. As a result, HSBC Panama has adequate business stability and diversity. We expect this to remain so going forward, as HSBC Panama leverages on its extensive brand recognition and branch network.

HSBC Panama's reputational risk has increased, in our view, due to recent events highlighting alleged weaknesses in HSBC group's anti-money laundering practices. However, the impact on HSBC Panama's client relationships or business stability has been negligible thus far, though it may be too early to tell. In addition, the bank has followed a comprehensive review of its customer and deposit base to address any contingency. We will continue to monitor the bank's reputational risk to assess if there is a significant impact that could weaken its business and risk positions. Should a material impact occur, it could lead us to review its SACP.

Our view of HSBC Panama's capital and earnings remains "adequate". This opinion is supported by our forecast risk-adjusted capital (RAC) ratio, which we expect will remain at about 7.5% over the next 18 to 24 months. This forecast takes into account the following base-case scenario assumptions:

-- The sale of its operations in Costa Rica, El Salvador, Honduras, and Colombia, which would decrease its total risk weighted assets;

-- Loan portfolio growth of about 7.5% in 2013;

-- Net interest margins should be within a fairly similar range of around 3%. This expectation takes into account the highly competitive environment in Panama, as well as the bank's corporate strategy to focus more on commercial and corporate clients.

-- The bank will not redeem its current preferred shares and we will keep treating them as having "intermediate" equity content;

-- Dividend in excess of 10% of total regulatory capital ratio after the sale of the Latin American operations is completed.

Furthermore, the bank's quality of capital and earnings remains adequate. Despite total adjusted capital (TAC) being comprised of certain hybrids, we forecast adjusted common equity to account for about 90% of TAC. In addition, quality of earnings is satisfactory. Based on HSBC Panama's main metrics, core earnings to average adjusted assts have averaged 0.5% over the past three years. However, we forecast this ratio will move closer to 1%, which will be more in line with those of its main peers. This forecast takes into consideration HSBC Panama implementing a stricter cost containment policy to improve efficiency.

In this regard, we project its cost-income ratio to be less than 60%, which is lower than the 65% average over the past two years. Also supporting our view of the bank's adequate quality of earnings is its revenue mix. Revenue is not concentrated on a single business line. Also, trading gains have not been a significant revenue contributor, accounting for less than 5% over the past three years. We expect proprietary trading to remain low. HSBC Panama's earnings capacity is only "moderate" though. This opinion stems from our calculation of an earnings buffer, of barely 0.12%, which remains lower than other rated peers in the same industry risk score.

Our risk position assessment for HSBC Panama is "adequate". The bank doesn't show any material concentrations by sector, country, or single name in the loan portfolio. The top-20 largest exposures in the loan portfolio represented about 19% of the total portfolio as of June 2012. In addition, its loan portfolio is well diversified between commercial & corporate loans (45.5%), commercial real estate (11.9%), residential real estate (21.9%), consumer (19.5%), and loans to public sector (1.1%).

We consider there to be no concentration to economic segments and the bank's exposure to commercial real estate remains manageable. As of June 2012, HSBC Panama had nonperforming assets (NPAs) levels of 4.4%. This ratio is higher than other peers operating in banking systems with the same industry risk score. In addition, its reserve coverage is weak, at only 23%, and compares unfavorably within the region. Its credit losses, however, are more in line with the industry's average. Charge-offs only averaged 1.1% over the past three years, and we are forecasting them to remain at similar levels over the next 12 to 18 months. Despite the high NPAs, credit losses remain manageable. We are anticipating credit losses to be lower than 2%.

We consider HSBC Panama's funding "average" compared to the industry norm. This opinion is supported by an adequate funding structure, which is mainly composed of customer deposits. As of June 2012, these deposits accounted for 80.8% of total interest-bearing liabilities. The remaining funding sources are mainly composed of interbank credit lines, repurchase agreements, and other borrowings (which includes bonds and other credit facilities). Its net loans-to-deposit ratio has remained fairly stable over the past three years, and at June 2012 it stood at 98.6% (already reflecting both loans and deposits from the operations to be sold out of the balance sheet). Although this ratio is higher than what we see in the Panamanian banking system, we view it as manageable to handle future growth. As such, we expect the bank's net loan-to-deposit ratio to remain below 100% within the next two years, which will be in line with its historical levels.

Liquidity remains "adequate" based on prudent liquidity management, something that is true for most of the Panamanian banking system. Cash on hand plus liquid securities (deducting restricted cash and accounting only government investments as liquid) accounted for an adequate 24% of HSBC Panama's total customer deposit base, which compares similarly to the local banking system. We also believe refinancing risk is limited, since total market debt is practically negligible. Therefore, liquidity is more than sufficient to cover the bank's other borrowings, which at June 2012 totaled $687.4 million. We expect the bank to continue building a conservative and prudent liquidity risk management, considering the lack of a lender of last resort in Panama.

In our opinion, HSBC Panama continues to be a "strategically important" subsidiary for its parent, HSBC Holdings PLC (A+/Negative/A-1). Among other things, we continue to believe the bank operates in lines of business and a region that remain important to the group's overall strategy. Our view of its "strategically important" status was reinforced when HSBC decided to sell all of its Central American operations, and certain South American ones, but not Panama. We believe Panama continues to offer a market that remains reasonably attractive to HSBC given economic growth opportunities and how some Latin American countries can be served from there. In addition, HSBC Panama shares the group's brand and leverages the brand's broad recognition.

Our opinion of HSBC Panama's "strategically important" status enables us to uplift the issuer credit ratings on the bank by up to three notches. The final issuer credit ratings on HSBC Panama reflect only one notch of support from its SACP because they continue to be limited by the foreign currency rating on Panama.

Outlook

The stable outlook on HSBC Panama reflects that on the Republic of Panama and our expectation that the bank will maintain its "adequate" business position within the highly competitive Panamanian banking system. The outlook also incorporates our forecast RAC ratio of about 7.5% over the next 18 to 24 months, which would leave our assessment of capital and earnings as "adequate".

We are unlikely to lower the ratings because, if HSBC Panama's SACP weakens, we will incorporate additional notches of support in the rating up to the foreign-currency rating on Panama. It also incorporates our view the bank will remain a "strategically important" subsidiary to HSBC Holdings PLC.

Ratings Score Snapshot

Issuer Credit Rating BBB/Stable/A-2

SACP bbb-

Anchor bbb-

Business Position Adequate (0)

Capital and Earnings Adequate (0)

Risk Position Adequate (0)

Funding and Liquidity Average and Adequate (0)

Support +3

GRE Support 0

Group Support +3

Sovereign Support 0

Additional Factors -2

-- Bank Hybrid Capital Methodology And Assumptions, Nov. 1, 2011 Ratings List Ratings Affirmed HSBC Bank (Panama) S.A. Counterparty Credit Rating BBB/Stable/A-2