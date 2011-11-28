(The following was released by the rating agency)

NEW YORK (Standard & Poor's) Nov. 28, 2011--Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today said it withdrew its 'A' issuer credit ratings on four HSBC Finance Corp. subsidiaries--Household International Capital, Household Global Funding Inc., Beneficial Company LLC, and HSBC Bank Nevada N.A. We also withdrew our 'A' issuer credit rating on one entity guaranteed by HSBC Finance, HSBC Financial Corp. Ltd. All of the withdrawals were at the company's request.

Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left column.