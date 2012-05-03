Sirius XM to invest $480 mln in Pandora Media
June 9 Pandora Media Inc said on Friday U.S. satellite radio company Sirius XM Holdings Inc would invest $480 million in the music streaming company.
May 3 Moody's Investors Service said that Hub International Limited's (Hub - corporate family rating B3, probability of default rating B3) extension of its senior secured credit facilities gives the company additional financial flexibility but does not affect its ratings.
* Says controlling shareholder's unit bought 39.9 million shares in the company at 5.56 yuan ($0.8182) per share between May 9 and June 9, 2017