(The following was released by the rating agency)
HONG KONG, June 05 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned Hutchison
Whampoa Europe Finance (12) Limited's euro-denominated notes a
final rating of 'A-'. The notes are unconditionally and
irrevocably guaranteed by Hutchison Whampoa Limited (Hutchison,
'A-'/Stable/'F2').
The assignment of the final rating follows the receipt of
documents conforming to information already received. The final
rating is in line with the expected rating assigned on 30 May
2012.
Hutchison's Issuer Default Rating of 'A-' rating reflects
the company's geographical and industry diversification, strong
liquidity arising from high cash balances, well-spread debt
maturity profile and access to diverse sources of capital.
Hutchison continues to derive stable cash flow generation from
its core businesses such as ports and properties, and to improve
the performance of its retail division.