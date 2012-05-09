(The following was released by the rating agency) HONG KONG, May 08 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned Hutchison Whampoa International (12) Limited's hybrid capital notes a final rating of 'BBB'. The notes are guaranteed by Hutchison Whampoa Limited (Hutchison, 'A-'/Stable) on a subordinated basis.

The assignment of the final rating follows the receipt of documents conforming to information already received. The final rating is in line with the expected rating assigned on 2 May 2012.

The agency has also accorded 50% equity credit to the securities in the evaluation of Hutchison's capital structure and leverage.

The securities are rated two notches below Hutchison's 'A-' Issuer Default Rating (IDR) in accordance with its 'Treatment & Notching of Hybrids in Nonfinancial Corporate & REIT Credit Analysis' criteria. The maximum equity credit is restricted to 50% as any coupons deferred are cumulative. Given the language on replacement intent in the securities' indenture, Fitch does not consider May 2022, when there will be a 100 basis point step-up in distribution, as the effective maturity date of the securities in assessing the equity credit accorded.

Hutchison's IDR reflects the company's geographical and industry diversification, strong liquidity arising from high cash balances, well-spread debt maturity profile and access to diverse sources of capital. Hutchison continues to derive stable cash flow generation from its core businesses such as ports and properties, and to improve the performance of its retail division.