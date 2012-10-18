(The following was released by the rating agency)

TOKYO (Standard & Poor's) Oct. 18, 2012--Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today published a report in which it clarifies its methodology and assumptions for classifying the equity content of hybrid capital instruments that have step-up features, issuer call options, or replacement provisions.

The article provides a summary of our criteria across various sectors from existing articles. It only revises existing criteria in one aspect: Previously, we considered a clause that allows an issuer to call a hybrid capital instrument within five years of an issuance to be consistent with an "intermediate" equity content designation for a regulated issuer when the hybrid capital instrument has no step-up (or an immaterial step-up) and no other financial incentive to redeem.

We now consider such a clause to be consistent with a "minimal" but not with an "intermediate" equity designation. In this aspect, this article partially supersedes "Bank Hybrid Capital Methodology And Assumptions," published Nov. 1, 2011.

However, this revision does not change the equity content of a bank hybrid capital instrument in practice because such hybrids must be included in regulatory capital to be eligible for "intermediate" or "high" equity content and bank regulatory rules tend to forbid calls being made within five years of an issuance.

The article fully supersedes "Criteria Clarification On Replacement Provisions In Hybrid Securities," published Dec. 12, 2008, and "Criteria Assumptions Regarding Coupon Step-Ups In Equity Hybrids Issued By Banks And Insurers," published Sept. 16, 2009, and is related to "Principles Of Credit Ratings," published Feb. 16, 2011.

