TOKYO (Standard & Poor's) Oct. 18, 2012--Standard & Poor's
Ratings Services today published a report in which it clarifies
its methodology and assumptions for classifying the equity
content of hybrid capital instruments that have step-up
features, issuer call options, or replacement provisions.
The article provides a summary of our criteria across
various sectors from existing articles. It only revises existing
criteria in one aspect: Previously, we considered a clause that
allows an issuer to call a hybrid capital instrument within five
years of an issuance to be consistent with an "intermediate"
equity content designation for a regulated issuer when the
hybrid capital instrument has no step-up (or an immaterial
step-up) and no other financial incentive to redeem.
We now consider such a clause to be consistent with a
"minimal" but not with an "intermediate" equity designation. In
this aspect, this article partially supersedes "Bank Hybrid
Capital Methodology And Assumptions," published Nov. 1, 2011.
However, this revision does not change the equity content of
a bank hybrid capital instrument in practice because such
hybrids must be included in regulatory capital to be eligible
for "intermediate" or "high" equity content and bank regulatory
rules tend to forbid calls being made within five years of an
issuance.
The article fully supersedes "Criteria Clarification On
Replacement Provisions In Hybrid Securities," published Dec. 12,
2008, and "Criteria Assumptions Regarding Coupon Step-Ups In
Equity Hybrids Issued By Banks And Insurers," published Sept.
16, 2009, and is related to "Principles Of Credit Ratings,"
published Feb. 16, 2011.
