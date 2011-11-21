(The following was released by the rating agency)

TOKYO/HONG KONG, November 21 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed HYDRA V Funding Corporation's series 1 bonds. The transaction is a securitisation of residential mortgage loans originated by multiple originators in Japan. The rating actions are as listed below:

JPY20.37bn* Class S1 bonds affirmed at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable

JPY5.16bn* Class S2 bonds affirmed at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable

* as of 18 November 2011

The affirmations reflect Fitch's view that available credit enhancement (CE) levels are sufficient to support the current ratings.

Of six underlying beneficial interests (BIs) backed by their respective mortgage loan pools, five are senior BIs supported by subordination. The CE level of each senior BIs has continued to grow and all are considered by Fitch to be well protected against future performance deterioration. Also, as per transaction documentation, excess spread in the Hydra V Trust is available to redeem bonds through the BIs issued from the trust, providing additional support to the bonds.

The underlying assets of the transaction include a residential mortgage loan pool with relatively high exposure to Fukushima Prefecture, one of the regions affected by the earthquakes/tsunamis in March 2011. Although small increases in delinquent loans were observed after March 2011 in the pool, they turned out to be temporary. Fitch believes, based on the periodical reporting, that the trustee sold them to the originator, in line with provisions in the transaction documents. Due to the significant CE level, the transaction is expected to withstand the potential stresses.

The originators of the underlying residential mortgage loan pools are THE TOTTORI BANK, LTD., The Fukushima Bank, Ltd., Bank of The Ryukyus, Ltd., SBI Mortgage Co., Ltd., Toyota Finance Corporation and Shinsei Property Finance Co., Ltd.