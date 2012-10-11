Overview
-- U.S. software vendor Hyland Software Inc. plans to raise
$575 million to refinance existing debt and pay a $268 million
dividend to existing shareholders.
-- We are lowering our corporate credit rating to 'B' from
'B+'.
-- We are assigning a 'B' issue-level rating with a recovery
rating of '3' to the new revolver and first-lien term loan
facility and a 'CCC+' rating with a recovery rating of '6' to
the new second-lien term loan.
-- The stable outlook reflects Hyland's predictable
operating performance and aggressive leverage that we believe is
unlikely to materially drop over the near term.
Rating Action
On Oct 11, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services lowered
its corporate credit rating on Westlake, Ohio-based Hyland
Software Inc. to 'B' from 'B+'. The outlook is stable.
We also assigned a 'B' issue-level rating to with a recovery
rating of '3', indicating expectations of meaningful (50% to
70%) recovery of principal in the event of a payment default to
the company's proposed $320 million first-lien term loan and $20
million revolving credit facility.
In addition, we are assigning a 'CCC+' issue-level rating
with a recovery rating of '6' indicating expectations of
negligible recovery (0% to 10%) to the company's proposed $235
million second-lien term loan.
Rationale
The rating reflects our view of Hyland's limited operational
scale and relatively modest competitive position, with respect
to much larger competitors with significantly more resources in
the fragmented enterprise content management (ECM) industry. The
company's predictable recurring revenue stream, stemming from
high license renewal rates and favorable business segment
growth, provides rating stability.
Hyland provides ECM software solutions that enable
organizations to manage, control, and share unstructured (text,
images, e-mails, and digital content) and structured content.
The company generally targets middle-market businesses. Its
products are tailored for specific users and vertical markets,
with a particular focus on health care, but also caters to the
financial services, government, and higher-education sectors.
We consider Hyland's business profile to be "weak" under our
criteria. Hyland has a solid presence with its middle-market
base, and modest-sized acquisitions have helped to strengthen
its product offerings and expand into additional niche markets.
However, its revenue and EBITDA base remain modest. Revenues of
$234 million for the 12 months ended June 30, 2012, are up about
25% compared with $186 million a year earlier. The company has
benefited from strong growth in new license and add-on sales and
the associated professional services and maintenance revenues,
new product introductions, increased sales in the health care
space, and larger deal sizes.
Competition in the ECM market has increased over the past
few years, as Microsoft introduced Sharepoint and as large
vendors such as IBM and Oracle added ECM capabilities through
the acquisition of smaller ECM providers. To date, these
competitors' products have not been scaled or targeted to the
middle-market level, and high switching costs, as well as the
company's low customer concentration, offset competitive threats
somewhat.
We believe that the ECM software market has higher
medium-term growth potential than the overall software and
information technology (IT) sector, and that Hyland's organic
growth should remain healthy for the next few years, given the
secular trends and still-low penetration within its target
customer base. We believe that industry growth will be at
double-digit levels as customers look to reduce costs, meet
regulatory requirements, and automate document-intensive
processes. Moreover, revenues are fairly protected by a
predictable and highly recurring maintenance revenue base, with
maintenance renewal rates in the high-90% area.
EBITDA margins for the 12 months ended June were in the
low-30% area, marking a steady improvement from the mid-20% area
in 2009, reflecting a scalable cost structure and a high
incremental margin. Further maintenance growth and price
increases could create further margin expansion. However, these
margin levels are typical of software companies, and we expect
further margin improvement to be constrained somewhat by
Hyland's need to expand its sales channels and increase research
and development (R&D) expenditures to improve its existing
products and services to grow and meet customers' continually
changing demands.
The proposed transaction will increase leverage to a pro
forma level of 7.2x from 3.5x at June 30, 2012, which reflected
and followed an early 2012 debt-financed $113 million
distribution to shareholders. The 2011 year-end level was 3.1x.
We characterize the company's financial risk profile as "highly
leveraged," reflecting the debt the company has used to fund the
dividends. Hyland's financial flexibility benefits from modest
capital expenditures and working capital requirements, which
enable it to generate good free operating cash flow (FOCF).
However, we believe that the company will prioritize its
near-term cash flow toward acquisitions and channel build-out to
better penetrate other niche markets and improve its
international footprint rather than debt repayment. Also, given
its ownership structure and the three dividend recapitalizations
in two years, we would view improvements in leverage as
temporary.
Liquidity
We view the company's liquidity as "adequate." We believe
that cash sources will materially exceed cash uses over the next
year, even after factoring in a $15 million minimum level of
acquisitions per year, as the company has minimal working
capital needs, capital expenditures, and near-term debt
maturities. Hyland's cash sources include nearly $22 million of
cash on hand on June 30, 2012, solid cash flow, and full
availability under its $20 million revolver. The biggest cash
use is about $7 million to $8 million of capital expenditures a
year.
However, costs could increase more significantly if the
company becomes more aggressive in building out its channel,
international presence, or SaaS (Software as a Service) model,
which requires more data center and networking expenses. (SaaS
is a software delivery model in which the provider makes
software and related data available over a network.) After the
refinancing and repayment of existing debt occurs, the company
will have no meaningful debt maturities until the revolver
expires in 2017 and the new debt agreements are expected to
provide only for an incurrence based financial covenant on the
revolver.
Recovery analysis
See Standard & Poor's recovery report on Hyland, to be
published on RatingsDirect as soon as possible following the
release of this report.
Outlook
Hyland's outlook is stable, reflecting its predictable
operating performance and aggressive leverage that we think is
unlikely to materially drop over the next 12 to 18 months. We
could lower the rating if customer defections or losses, pricing
pressure related to increased competition in the marketplace or
a weak economy, result in margin erosion and debt leverage above
8x. The company's second-tier position in the ECM market and
limited scale limit a possible upgrade in the next year.
