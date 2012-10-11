Overview

-- U.S. software vendor Hyland Software Inc. plans to raise $575 million to refinance existing debt and pay a $268 million dividend to existing shareholders.

-- We are lowering our corporate credit rating to 'B' from 'B+'.

-- We are assigning a 'B' issue-level rating with a recovery rating of '3' to the new revolver and first-lien term loan facility and a 'CCC+' rating with a recovery rating of '6' to the new second-lien term loan.

-- The stable outlook reflects Hyland's predictable operating performance and aggressive leverage that we believe is unlikely to materially drop over the near term.

Rating Action

On Oct 11, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services lowered its corporate credit rating on Westlake, Ohio-based Hyland Software Inc. to 'B' from 'B+'. The outlook is stable.

We also assigned a 'B' issue-level rating to with a recovery rating of '3', indicating expectations of meaningful (50% to 70%) recovery of principal in the event of a payment default to the company's proposed $320 million first-lien term loan and $20 million revolving credit facility.

In addition, we are assigning a 'CCC+' issue-level rating with a recovery rating of '6' indicating expectations of negligible recovery (0% to 10%) to the company's proposed $235 million second-lien term loan.

Rationale

The rating reflects our view of Hyland's limited operational scale and relatively modest competitive position, with respect to much larger competitors with significantly more resources in the fragmented enterprise content management (ECM) industry. The company's predictable recurring revenue stream, stemming from high license renewal rates and favorable business segment growth, provides rating stability.

Hyland provides ECM software solutions that enable organizations to manage, control, and share unstructured (text, images, e-mails, and digital content) and structured content. The company generally targets middle-market businesses. Its products are tailored for specific users and vertical markets, with a particular focus on health care, but also caters to the financial services, government, and higher-education sectors.

We consider Hyland's business profile to be "weak" under our criteria. Hyland has a solid presence with its middle-market base, and modest-sized acquisitions have helped to strengthen its product offerings and expand into additional niche markets. However, its revenue and EBITDA base remain modest. Revenues of $234 million for the 12 months ended June 30, 2012, are up about 25% compared with $186 million a year earlier. The company has benefited from strong growth in new license and add-on sales and the associated professional services and maintenance revenues, new product introductions, increased sales in the health care space, and larger deal sizes.

Competition in the ECM market has increased over the past few years, as Microsoft introduced Sharepoint and as large vendors such as IBM and Oracle added ECM capabilities through the acquisition of smaller ECM providers. To date, these competitors' products have not been scaled or targeted to the middle-market level, and high switching costs, as well as the company's low customer concentration, offset competitive threats somewhat.

We believe that the ECM software market has higher medium-term growth potential than the overall software and information technology (IT) sector, and that Hyland's organic growth should remain healthy for the next few years, given the secular trends and still-low penetration within its target customer base. We believe that industry growth will be at double-digit levels as customers look to reduce costs, meet regulatory requirements, and automate document-intensive processes. Moreover, revenues are fairly protected by a predictable and highly recurring maintenance revenue base, with maintenance renewal rates in the high-90% area.

EBITDA margins for the 12 months ended June were in the low-30% area, marking a steady improvement from the mid-20% area in 2009, reflecting a scalable cost structure and a high incremental margin. Further maintenance growth and price increases could create further margin expansion. However, these margin levels are typical of software companies, and we expect further margin improvement to be constrained somewhat by Hyland's need to expand its sales channels and increase research and development (R&D) expenditures to improve its existing products and services to grow and meet customers' continually changing demands.

The proposed transaction will increase leverage to a pro forma level of 7.2x from 3.5x at June 30, 2012, which reflected and followed an early 2012 debt-financed $113 million distribution to shareholders. The 2011 year-end level was 3.1x. We characterize the company's financial risk profile as "highly leveraged," reflecting the debt the company has used to fund the dividends. Hyland's financial flexibility benefits from modest capital expenditures and working capital requirements, which enable it to generate good free operating cash flow (FOCF). However, we believe that the company will prioritize its near-term cash flow toward acquisitions and channel build-out to better penetrate other niche markets and improve its international footprint rather than debt repayment. Also, given its ownership structure and the three dividend recapitalizations in two years, we would view improvements in leverage as temporary.

Liquidity

We view the company's liquidity as "adequate." We believe that cash sources will materially exceed cash uses over the next year, even after factoring in a $15 million minimum level of acquisitions per year, as the company has minimal working capital needs, capital expenditures, and near-term debt maturities. Hyland's cash sources include nearly $22 million of cash on hand on June 30, 2012, solid cash flow, and full availability under its $20 million revolver. The biggest cash use is about $7 million to $8 million of capital expenditures a year.

However, costs could increase more significantly if the company becomes more aggressive in building out its channel, international presence, or SaaS (Software as a Service) model, which requires more data center and networking expenses. (SaaS is a software delivery model in which the provider makes software and related data available over a network.) After the refinancing and repayment of existing debt occurs, the company will have no meaningful debt maturities until the revolver expires in 2017 and the new debt agreements are expected to provide only for an incurrence based financial covenant on the revolver.

Recovery analysis

See Standard & Poor's recovery report on Hyland, to be published on RatingsDirect as soon as possible following the release of this report.

Outlook

Hyland's outlook is stable, reflecting its predictable operating performance and aggressive leverage that we think is unlikely to materially drop over the next 12 to 18 months. We could lower the rating if customer defections or losses, pricing pressure related to increased competition in the marketplace or a weak economy, result in margin erosion and debt leverage above 8x. The company's second-tier position in the ECM market and limited scale limit a possible upgrade in the next year.

