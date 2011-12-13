(The following was released by the rating agency)
-- Hypermarcas' performance in 2011 has been significantly
weaker than we had previously expected.
-- We revised the outlook on the company to negative from
stable and affirmed the 'BB-' long-term global-scale corporate
credit rating. We lowered our long-term national-scale corporate
credit rating to 'brA-' from 'brA+'. The outlook on the
national-scale long-term rating is negative.
-- Global-scale rating stability depends on Hypermarcas'
commitment to return its credit metrics in line with its current
rating, such as total adjusted debt to EBITDA of 4.5x and funds
from operations to debt of about 20%, as indicated in our
previous releases.
SAO PAULO (Standard & Poor's) Dec. 13, 2011--Standard &
Poor's Ratings Services revised its outlook on Brazil-based
consumer products company Hypermarcas S.A. to negative from
stable. At the same time, we affirmed our 'BB-' global-scale
ratings on the company. We also lowered our long-term
national-scale corporate credit rating to 'brA-' from 'brA+'.
The outlook on this rating is negative.
"The change in outlook indicates that we could downgrade
Hypermarcas if its liquidity weakens or cash generation does not
improve during the first half of 2012," said Standard & Poor's
credit analyst Debora Confortini. The company's operating and
financial performance over the past few quarters has been weak,
and we believe the company's margin will remain under pressure
until the inventory in the distribution chain decreases, which
is expected by the beginning of 2012. Hypermarcas has taken
several steps to adjust its distribution strategy, especially in
the pharmaceutical segment (over-the-counter and prescription
drugs), and is trying to rebalance its product portfolio by
divesting weaker-margin businesses. The global-scale rating
affirmation reflects the company's use of asset sale
proceeds--R$445 million--to lower debt levels, its more prudent
working capital management, and our expectation that margins
should improve in 2012.
