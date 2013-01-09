(The following was released by the rating agency)
HONG KONG (Standard & Poor's) Jan. 9, 2013--Standard &
Poor's Ratings Services today assigned its 'BBB+' long-term
issue rating and its 'cnA+' long-term Greater China regional
scale rating to a proposed issue of U.S. dollar-denominated
senior unsecured notes by Hysan (MTN) Ltd. The issuance is under
the company's US$1.0 billion medium-term notes program and is
guaranteed by Hysan Development Co. Ltd. (Hysan: BBB+/Stable/--;
cnA+/--), a Hong Kong-based real estate investor. Hysan will use
the issuance proceeds to refinance its existing debt and for
general corporate purposes.
The issuer rating on Hysan reflects the company's growing
recurring rental income from its portfolio of well-located
investment properties. The rating also reflects Hysan's low
leverage, conservative and consistent financial management, and
"exceptional" liquidity, as defined in our criteria. Hysan's
small scale and the high geographic concentration of its
property portfolio temper the above strengths. We assess the
company's business risk profile as "satisfactory" and its
financial risk profile as "modest," as our criteria define these
terms.
In our opinion, Hysan has improved the scale, quality, and
tenancy mix of its portfolio following the completion of its new
retail and office property, Hysan Place, in Causeway Bay, one of
Hong Kong's major commercial and retail districts. The addition
of the property has also improved the company's competitive
position in the district.
The stable outlook on the rating on Hysan reflects our
expectation that the company will maintain its solid market
position in Causeway Bay and generate increasing cash flows and
profits in a favorable commercial property market in the next
12-24 months. We also expect the company to maintain low
leverage and strong liquidity.
RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH
-- Research Update: Hysan Development Co. Ltd. Upgraded To
'BBB+' On Project Execution, Improving Leasing Income, And Low
Leverage, Dec. 6, 2012
-- Liquidity Descriptors For Global Corporate Issuers, Sept.
28, 2011
-- Key Credit Factors: Global Criteria For Rating Real
Estate Companies, June 21, 2011
-- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Analytical Methodology, April
15, 2008