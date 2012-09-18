(The following was released by the rating agency)
HONG KONG (Standard & Poor's) Sept. 18, 2012--Hyundai Motor
Co. (HMC) and its subsidiary Kia Motors Corp. may have
difficulty sustaining the kind of strong improvement in
performance they posted in the first half of this year, Standard
& Poor's Ratings Services said in a report published today.
"Both companies produced adjusted debt ratios well below our
expectations and made record operating profits," said Sangyun
Han, a credit analyst at Standard & Poor's.
"However, we believe the companies are likely to fall short
of our expectations for their share of the global auto market in
2012," he added.
HMC's operating profit for the first half of the year
increased 34% year on year, while Kia's increased 25%. Operating
profit margins for both companies were exceptional for global
automakers and comparable with those of luxury car makers. Sales
have also been healthy.
HMC and Kia sold 4.6 million units in the first eight months
of 2012, putting them on track to meet their combined global
sales goal of 7 million units this year. However, in the global
auto market in 2012, we expect them to attain a combined market
share of 8.8%, up from 8.7% in 2011 and 8.1% in 2010 but down
from our previous expectation of 9%.
In the U.S., the companies' combined share even declined to
8.6% in August 2012 and 9.5% in July 2012 from 9.3% and 9.9%,
respectively, a year earlier. The report, titled "How
Sustainable Are Hyundai Motor And Kia's Gains In Market Share
