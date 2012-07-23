NEW YORK, July 23 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings affirms the Hyundai Auto Receivables Trust 2009-A, as follows:

--Class A-3 notes at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable;

--Class A-4 notes at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable.

The ratings are based on available credit enhancement and loss performance. The collateral pool continues to perform within Fitch's expectations. In addition, under the credit enhancement structure, the securities are able to withstand stress scenarios consistent with the current ratings and make full payments to investors in accordance with the terms of the documents.

The ratings reflect the quality of Hyundai Motor Finance Company's (HMFC) retail auto loan originations, the strength of its servicing capabilities provided by Hyundai Capital America, and the sound financial and legal structure of the transaction.