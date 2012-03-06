(The following was released by the rating agency)
MUMBAI (Standard & Poor's) March 6, 2012--Standard & Poor's
Ratings Services said today that it has assigned its 'BBB+'
rating to Hyundai Capital Services Inc.'s (HCS; BBB+/Stable/A-2)
proposed U.S. dollar-denominated senior unsecured bonds. The
bonds will be drawn down from the company's US$5 billion global
medium-term note program. The rating on the unsecured debt is
subject to final documentation.
HCS intends to use the bond proceeds for general corporate
purposes. The notes will constitute direct, unconditional,
unsecured, and unsubordinated obligations of the bank. They will
rank pari passu with all other unsecured and unsubordinated
obligations of the bank.
