(The following was released by the rating agency)

HONG KONG (Standard & Poor's) Dec. 1, 2011--Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today assigned its 'BBB' rating to proposed senior unsecured notes to be issued by Hyundai Capital America (HCA; not rated), which is 94% owned by Hyundai Motor America (not rated), a wholly owned subsidiary of Hyundai Motor Co. (HMC; BBB/Positive/--). HMC has guaranteed the notes. Our equalization of the rating on the notes with the rating on HMC reflects our view that the guarantee is unconditional and irrevocable and therefore qualifies for rating substitution treatment. Also, equalization of the ratings incorporates our view that payment of the obligation on the proposed notes guaranteed by HMC would be timely, given the relationship between issuer and guarantor, the guarantor's record of providing financial support to subsidiaries, its financial capacity, and the issuer's importance to the guarantor as a captive finance subsidiary of HMC in the U.S.--one of HMC's most important markets. The rating is subject to final documentation.

The ratings on HMC reflect the company's dominant position in Korea's auto market, its growing position in the global market, resulting improvements in its profitability, and its solid financial risk profile. Constraints on the ratings are HMC's exposure to highly cyclical and volatile demand for passenger vehicles; expansion in emerging markets with higher operational risk; the weak, albeit improving, reputation of its brand; rising demands for improved working conditions from its labor force; and the potential for it to make major investments in nonauto businesses.

The positive outlook on the ratings on HMC reflects our view that strengthening positions across the global market and improving profitability will continue to enhance the company's financial risk profile over the next 12 to 18 months. We believe this progress is largely structural and based on fundamental enhancements the company has made globally to product quality, brand, cost, and distribution networks.

We may raise our ratings on HMC and its guaranteed notes if HMC's adjusted debt to EBITDA remains below 1.5x for a protracted period. In addition to improved profitability or positions in global markets, positive rating factors necessary for an upgrade include more stable labor relations resulting in higher operating efficiency and more discipline in financial policy to prevent aggressive expansion into nonauto industries. Meanwhile, we may revise the outlook on the rating back to stable if HMC's adjusted debt to EBITDA exceeds 2.0x for a protracted period. In addition to a significant erosion in profitability or positions in global markets, negative rating factors include major additional investments, especially in nonauto industries, and deterioration in operating efficiency due to lack of stability in labor relationships.

