Dec 16 (The following was released by the rating agency)

MELBOURNE (Standard & Poor's) Dec. 16, 2011--Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that its ratings on Insurance Australia Group Ltd. (IAG; A+/Stable/--; core operating entities rated AA-/Stable/--) are unaffected by today's announcement by IAG that it had entered into an agreement to purchase the insurance business of New Zealand-based AMI Insurance Ltd. for a total consideration of NZ$380 million. The acquisition is subject to regulatory approvals and is expected to be completed in February 2012.

While the acquisition will be funded from internal sources, IAG's capital position remains broadly unchanged to a minimum capital requirement (MCR) multiple of 1.55 on a June 30, 2011, pro-forma basis. This capital position is supported by its recent subordinated bond issue of NZ$325 million undertaken for general corporate purposes, which qualifies for intermediate equity credit under Standard & Poor's rating criteria.

In our view AMI's insurance business, which includes the second-largest direct personal lines distribution in New Zealand, is a complementary business fit for IAG and is expected to strengthen IAG's competitive position in New Zealand. The acquisition is in line with IAG's long-term strategy to grow profitably in its domestic markets and it is expected to generate supportive earnings. We acknowledge that IAG will not assume AMI's existing liabilities resulting from the Canterbury earthquakes, but will benefit from AMI's existing reinsurance cover for future catastrophe events.