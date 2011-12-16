Dec 16 (The following was released by the
rating agency)
MELBOURNE (Standard & Poor's) Dec. 16, 2011--Standard &
Poor's Ratings Services said today that its ratings on Insurance
Australia Group Ltd. (IAG; A+/Stable/--; core operating entities
rated AA-/Stable/--) are unaffected by today's announcement by
IAG that it had entered into an agreement to purchase the
insurance business of New Zealand-based AMI Insurance Ltd. for a
total consideration of NZ$380 million. The acquisition is
subject to regulatory approvals and is expected to be completed
in February 2012.
While the acquisition will be funded from internal sources,
IAG's capital position remains broadly unchanged to a minimum
capital requirement (MCR) multiple of 1.55 on a June 30, 2011,
pro-forma basis. This capital position is supported by its
recent subordinated bond issue of NZ$325 million undertaken for
general corporate purposes, which qualifies for intermediate
equity credit under Standard & Poor's rating criteria.
In our view AMI's insurance business, which includes the
second-largest direct personal lines distribution in New
Zealand, is a complementary business fit for IAG and is expected
to strengthen IAG's competitive position in New Zealand. The
acquisition is in line with IAG's long-term strategy to grow
profitably in its domestic markets and it is expected to
generate supportive earnings. We acknowledge that IAG will not
assume AMI's existing liabilities resulting from the Canterbury
earthquakes, but will benefit from AMI's existing reinsurance
cover for future catastrophe events.