BRIEF-Beasley Broadcast enters into employment agreements with members of board, management body
* Entered into new employment agreements with George G. Beasley, Caroline Beasley, Bruce G. Beasley and Brian E. Beasley
Dec 21 ICA:
* Moody's downgrades ICA's ratings to B1. Outlook is now stable.
LONDON, June 12 Shifting clearing of euro-denominated derivatives from London to the European continent would create an "illiquid rump" market that costs customers more, the London Stock Exchange Group's Chief Executive Xavier Rolet said on Monday.