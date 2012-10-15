(The following was released by the rating agency)
BANGKOK/SINGAPORE, October 15 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings
(Thailand) Limited has assigned ICBC (Thai) Leasing Company
Limited (ICBCTL) National Long- and Short-Term Ratings of
'AAA(tha)' and 'F1+(tha)', respectively. The Outlook is Stable.
The ratings reflect a very high support probability from its
sole shareholder Industrial and Commercial Bank of China (Thai)
Public Company Limited (ICBCT; 'AAA(tha)'/Stable), in case of
need. The latter's rating, in turn, is predicated on similar
expectations of support from its parent Industrial and
Commercial Bank of China Limited (ICBC; 'A'/Stable).
The ratings are equalised with those of ICBCT to reflect
ICBCTL's role as a core subsidiary of its parent bank. This is
evident in the name-sharing, full ownership and high board
representation by and strong funding support from ICBCT.
It is integral to ICBCT's operations via its key role in the
auto hire purchase business - which is an important part of the
group's retail banking - and through its high revenue and asset
contribution to the group. At end-June 2012, ICBCTL's asset size
stood at THB37.2bn, representing one third of ICBCT's assets.
The company contributed about 36% of ICBCT's net profit and
about 46% of its loan portfolio. Despite its independent legal
status, ICBCTL is viewed internally as a division of ICBCT when
formulating business strategy and funding requirements.
Fitch views ICBCT together with ICBCTL as strategically
important to the regional growth ambitions of their ultimate
parent, ICBC. With ICBCTL's rating already at the highest level
on the National Rating scale, any downgrade of ICBC's ratings
would likely result in a similar rating action for ICBCT and, in
turn, ICBCTL. However, Fitch believes this is unlikely in the
near term given the Stable Outlook of ICBC's ratings.
A material reduction in ICBCT's ownership in or a
significant weakening in the propensity of support for ICBCTL
may result in negative rating action. Diminished importance to
ICBCT through sharply lower contribution to ICBCT's loan
portfolio, revenue and profit could lead to ICBCTL's rating
being notched down from that of ICBCT. ICBCTL (formerly Leasing
Sinn Asia Company Limited) is a wholly owned subsidiary of ICBCT
and has been in the auto hire purchase and leasing business
since 2005.
It is ICBCT's flagship company for this business in
Thailand. The company has expanded its loan portfolios
significantly since 2010, when ICBC became the largest
shareholder of ICBCT. At end-June 2012, it was ranked number
nine in Thailand's hire purchase and financial lease industry
with a market share of around 3%.
ICBCT is one of Thailand's small-sized full-licensed banks.
It is now 97.7%-owned by ICBC, and this ownership is intended to
be a long-term holding. ICBCT has leveraged off ICBC's strong
franchise name and increased operational integration with ICBC.
ICBCT has aligned its strategy with the parent bank to focus on
facilitating bilateral trade between Thailand and China. ICBCT
also has strong liquidity support and capital commitment from
ICBC, which Fitch considers as key support drivers for the
ratings.