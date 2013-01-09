(The following was released by the rating agency)
SINGAPORE (Standard & Poor's) Jan. 9, 2013--Standard &
Poor's Ratings Services today assigned its 'BBB-' long-term
issue rating to a proposed issue of Singapore dollar-denominated
senior unsecured notes by ICICI Bank Ltd. (foreign currency
BBB-/Negative/A-3). The rating on the notes reflects the
long-term issuer credit rating on the bank.
The proposed notes will constitute direct, unconditional,
unsecured, and unsubordinated obligations of ICICI Bank. They
shall at all times rank at par among themselves and with all
other unsecured obligations of the bank. The proposed notes will
be listed on the Singapore Exchange.
The rating on the notes is subject to our review of the
final issuance documentation.
