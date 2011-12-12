SYDNEY, December 12 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings says that the execution of deed polls for four RMBS transactions by Royal Bank of Scotland plc (RBS) has no effect on the ratings on these transactions.

The affected transactions are Crusade Global Trust 1 of 2007, Crusade Global Trust 1 of 2005, Interstar Millennium Series 2005-3E and Kingfisher Trust 2004-1G.

The execution of the deed polls followed the downgrade of RBS, the currency swap counterparty in the above transactions, to 'A'/Stable/'F1' on 13 October 2011, which breached certain triggers set out in the documentation.

Notwithstanding the downgrade, under Fitch's structured finance counterparty criteria, the bank still remains an eligible counterparty to support the ratings of transactions up to 'AAAsf'.

RBS has informed Fitch that the deed polls have been implemented in connection with the currency swaps for the affected transactions. The deed polls state RBS's commitment to implement remedial actions should the bank's ratings fall below 'A'/'F1' or upon the placement of the bank's ratings on Rating Watch Negative.

The remedial actions outlined in the deed poll are in line with the agency's criteria and may include the replacement of the swap counterparty, adding an eligible guarantor or posting collateral with an eligible entity. The deed polls were executed on 29 November 2011.