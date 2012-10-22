(The following was released by the rating agency)
OVERVIEW
-- RESIMAC Series 2012-1NC is a securitization of a pool of
nonconforming and prime residential mortgages originated by
RESIMAC Ltd.
-- We have assigned preliminary ratings to seven of the
eight classes of RMBS.
-- The preliminary ratings reflect our opinion of the
transaction's credit support, collateral pool, servicer, and
other features based on our current criteria and assumptions.
MELBOURNE (Standard & Poor's) Oct. 22, 2012--Standard &
Poor's Ratings Services today assigned its preliminary ratings
to seven of the eight classes of residential mortgage-backed
securities (RMBS) to be issued by Perpetual Trustee Company Ltd.
as trustee of RESIMAC Bastille Trust in respect of RESIMAC
Series 2012-1NC (see list).
RESIMAC Series 2012-1NC is a securitization of a pool of
nonconforming and prime residential mortgages originated by
RESIMAC Ltd. The preliminary ratings reflect:
-- Our view of the credit risk of the underlying collateral
portfolio, including the fact that this is a closed portfolio,
which means no further loans will be assigned to the trust after
the closing date.
-- Our expectation that the various mechanisms to support
liquidity within the transaction, including principal draws and
an amortizing liquidity facility equal to 3.6% of the initial
invested amount of all notes, subject to a floor of A$1,800,000,
are sufficient under our stress assumptions to support timely
payment of interest on the rated notes.
-- Our view that the credit support is sufficient to
withstand the stresses we apply. This credit support comprises
mortgage insurance for 32.6% of the portfolio, which covers 100%
of the face value of those loans, their accrued interest, and
reasonable costs of enforcement; and note subordination for the
class A1, A2, B, C, D, E, and F notes.
-- The benefit of a fixed-to-floating interest-rate swap
provided by National Australia Bank Ltd. (NAB; AA-/Stable/A-1+),
to hedge the mismatch between receipts from any fixed-rate
mortgage loans and the variable-rate RMBS.
-- The condition that a minimum margin will be maintained
on the residential mortgage loans.
-- The availability of a retention amount built from excess
spread, and which will be applied monthly to repay the most
subordinated rated note at that time. An equal amount of unrated
class G notes will be issued at the same time to maintain the
level of credit support available to the rated notes.
-- The availability of an amortization amount built from
excess spread, starting two months after the call date onward,
to absorb any mortgage losses.