MELBOURNE (Standard & Poor's) Nov. 14, 2012--In Standard &
Poor's Ratings Services' view, New Zealand bank ratings are
robust by international standards. However, despite the sound
and relatively stable ratings, since the global financial crisis
the banks have needed to navigate through a range a domestic and
external issues that have generally brought on downward rating
pressure for the banking system.
In a new report titled: "New Zealand Bank Credit Ratings
Remain Stable As Banks Navigate A Range of Market Challenges,"
Standard & Poor's notes that, similar to Australia, New
Zealand's private sector is highly indebted, leaving it
vulnerable to a downturn in global economic and financial market
conditions. "The low credit growth outlook is expected to limit
profit growth for New Zealand's banks in the medium term," says
analyst Peter Sikora, in the report. New Zealand's domestically
owned and locally incorporated banks are small market share
players who largely compete across commoditized product and
service segments in which they have limited competitive
advantage over major banks. "Similar to Australia, the New
Zealand banking system has a material reliance on offshore
wholesale funding, although the position has progressively
improved since 2009 on the back of increased retail deposit
levels," says Mr. Sikora.
"Regulatory capital ratios for New Zealand's banks remain
robust, and position the banks well to meet new Basel III
capital requirements. Additionally, New Zealand bank ratings
will not themselves be negatively affected by progression of an
Open Bank Resolution policy." The report discusses how New
Zealand banking sector will continue to face a range of existing
and new credit issues that emerge in its domestic operating
environment, or those brought on by the escalation or emergence
of new external pressures.
