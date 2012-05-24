(The following was released by the rating agency)

OVERVIEW

-- We corrected our ratings on classes 6-A and 6-A2 from Morgan Stanley Re-REMIC Trust 2010-R5 by raising them to 'AAA (sf)' from 'BBB- (sf)'.

-- The rating correction reflects our expectation that the projected credit enhancement for this class will be more than sufficient to withstand the stressed losses while receiving timely payment of interest and principal at the revised rating level.

NEW YORK (Standard & Poor's) May 23, 2012--Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today corrected its ratings on classes 6-A and 6-A2 from Morgan Stanley Re-REMIC Trust 2010-R5 by raising them to 'AAA (sf)' from 'BBB- (sf)' (see list). Morgan Stanley Re-REMIC Trust 2010-R5 is a U.S. residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) resecuritized real estate mortgage investment conduit (re-REMIC) transaction.

On Dec. 5, 2011, we incorrectly lowered our ratings on these classes due to an incorrect projection of interest shortfalls. The underlying class supporting these re-REMIC classes can not be written down causing it to be undercollateralized with projected interest shortfalls. We previously believed these shortfalls would be passed through to the applicable re-REMIC classes. However the re-REMIC principal balance is written down for losses on the underlying security, maintaining parity on interest and principal due on the re-REMIC with the mortgages backing the underlying security. The corrected ratings reflect our current expectation that the projected credit enhancement for these classes will be more than sufficient to withstand the stressed losses while receiving timely payment of interest and principal at the revised rating level.

In performing our ratings analysis on the re-REMIC transaction, we reviewed the interest and principal amounts due on the underlying security, which are then passed through to the applicable re-REMIC classes. We applied our loss projections, incorporating our loss assumptions, to the underlying collateral to identify the principal and interest amounts that could be passed through from the underlying securities under our rating scenario stresses.

STANDARD & POOR'S 17G-7 DISCLOSURE REPORT

SEC Rule 17g-7 requires an NRSRO, for any report accompanying a credit rating relating to an asset-backed security as defined in the Rule, to include a description of the representations, warranties and enforcement mechanisms available to investors and a description of how they differ from the representations, warranties and enforcement mechanisms in issuances of similar securities. The Rule applies to in-scope securities initially rated (including preliminary ratings) on or after Sept. 26, 2011.

If applicable, the Standard & Poor's 17g-7 Disclosure Report included in this credit rating report is available here

RATINGS CORRECTED

Morgan Stanley Re-REMIC Trust 2010-R5

Rating

Class CUSIP Current 12/5/11 Pre-12/5/11

6-A 61759HAR8 AAA (sf) BBB- (sf) AAA (sf)

6-A2 61759HAT4 AAA (sf) BBB- (sf) AAA (sf)