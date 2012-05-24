(The following was released by the rating agency)
OVERVIEW
-- We corrected our ratings on classes 6-A and 6-A2 from
Morgan Stanley Re-REMIC Trust 2010-R5 by raising them to 'AAA
(sf)' from 'BBB- (sf)'.
-- The rating correction reflects our expectation that the
projected credit enhancement for this class will be more than
sufficient to withstand the stressed losses while receiving
timely payment of interest and principal at the revised rating
level.
NEW YORK (Standard & Poor's) May 23, 2012--Standard & Poor's
Ratings Services today corrected its ratings on classes 6-A and
6-A2 from Morgan Stanley Re-REMIC Trust 2010-R5 by raising them
to 'AAA (sf)' from 'BBB- (sf)' (see list). Morgan Stanley
Re-REMIC Trust 2010-R5 is a U.S. residential mortgage-backed
securities (RMBS) resecuritized real estate mortgage investment
conduit (re-REMIC) transaction.
On Dec. 5, 2011, we incorrectly lowered our ratings on these
classes due to an incorrect projection of interest shortfalls.
The underlying class supporting these re-REMIC classes can not
be written down causing it to be undercollateralized with
projected interest shortfalls. We previously believed these
shortfalls would be passed through to the applicable re-REMIC
classes. However the re-REMIC principal balance is written down
for losses on the underlying security, maintaining parity on
interest and principal due on the re-REMIC with the mortgages
backing the underlying security. The corrected ratings reflect
our current expectation that the projected credit enhancement
for these classes will be more than sufficient to withstand the
stressed losses while receiving timely payment of interest and
principal at the revised rating level.
In performing our ratings analysis on the re-REMIC
transaction, we reviewed the interest and principal amounts due
on the underlying security, which are then passed through to the
applicable re-REMIC classes. We applied our loss projections,
incorporating our loss assumptions, to the underlying collateral
to identify the principal and interest amounts that could be
passed through from the underlying securities under our rating
scenario stresses.
RATINGS CORRECTED
Morgan Stanley Re-REMIC Trust 2010-R5
Rating
Class CUSIP Current 12/5/11 Pre-12/5/11
6-A 61759HAR8 AAA (sf) BBB- (sf) AAA (sf)
6-A2 61759HAT4 AAA (sf) BBB- (sf) AAA (sf)