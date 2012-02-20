(The following was released by the rating agency)
MILAN/LONDON, February 20 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has revised
Malta-based Fimbank's (FIM) Outlook to Negative from Stable and
affirmed its Long-term Issuer Default (IDR) at 'BB', Short-term
IDR at 'B', Viability Rating at 'bb' and Support Rating '5'. The
Support Rating Floor is affirmed at 'No Floor'.
The revision of the Outlook to Negative reflects Fitch's
concerns over the bank's weakening capital ratios in the past
two years following business expansion.
Fitch considers that FIM needs to continue operating with
higher capital ratios in view of the bank's exposure to credit
risk, high concentration levels by obligor and operational risk
inherent in its activities. FIM's ratings continue to reflect
its controlled asset quality, resilient profitability and
balanced funding structure.
FIM's appetite for credit risk is material but the bank has
shown it is capable of adequately managing it to date. FIM is
significantly exposed to emerging markets through its lending,
forfaiting and off balance sheet exposure. However, the
short-term nature of trade-finance transactions mitigates to
some extent country risk. Asset quality remained adequate in
2011 with impaired loans stable at around 2% on total loans to
customers and banks, despite increased risk at the bank's
factoring subsidiary in Dubai.
Reserve coverage of impaired loans remained sound, albeit
slightly decreasing. Operating profitability improved in 2011,
as shown by its H111 operating ROAE of 7.3%, sustained by the
positive momentum of the forfaiting market where assets were
traded at higher spreads and lower loan impairment charges which
together compensated for somewhat higher costs.
The reduction in net commission income partly reflects
lower trade finance volumes towards Libya. FIM has further
diversified its funding structure attracting client deposits,
which at end-H111 represented a balanced 40% of non-equity
funding. FIM's liquidity remains adequate owing to the
short-term nature and careful matching of its assets and
liabilities. The Fitch core capital ratio, which stood at 14% at
end-H111, has declined in the past two years (from 19% at
end-2009) as risk weighted assets grew and more joint ventures
were entered into in the factoring business.
FIM's management is conscious that capital strengthening is
needed to support growth and meet future regulatory
requirements. FIM is a bank based in Malta that specialises in
international trade finance, forfaiting and factoring. It fully
owns a forfaiting subsidiary, London Forfaiting Company, and has
interests in factoring ventures with local operators in emerging
countries.