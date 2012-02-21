(The following was released by the rating agency)

MUMBAI/SINGAPORE, February 21 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has migrated India-based Hawa Valves (India) Private Limited's (HVIPL) 'Fitch BB(ind)' National Long-Term rating currently with a Stable Outlook to the non-monitored category. This rating will now appear as 'Fitch BB(ind)nm' on the agency's website. A list of additional rating actions is provided at the end of this commentary.

The ratings have been migrated to the non-monitored category due to lack of adequate information, and Fitch will no longer provide ratings or analytical coverage of HVIPL. The ratings will remain in the non-monitored category for a period of six months and be withdrawn at the end of that period. However, in the event the issuer starts furnishing information during this six-month period, the ratings could be reinstated and will be communicated through a Rating Action Commentary.

Fitch has also migrated HVIPL's bank loans to the non-monitored category as follows:

- INR150m fund-based working capital limits: migrated to 'Fitch BB(ind)nm'/'Fitch A4+(ind)nm' from 'Fitch BB(ind)'/'Fitch A4+(ind)'

- INR81.8m outstanding long-term loans: migrated to 'Fitch BB(ind)nm' from 'Fitch BB(ind)'

- INR50m non-fund based limits: migrated to 'Fitch BB(ind)nm'/'Fitch A4+(ind)nm' from 'Fitch BB(ind) '/'Fitch A4+(ind) '