(The following was released by the rating agency)
SEOUL/SINGAPORE, July 19 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned
Singapore-based Global Logistic Properties Limited's (GLP)
JPY15bn senior notes due 2027, issued under its USD2bn euro
medium term note (EMTN) programme, a 'BBB+' rating.
The rating of the bonds is at the same level as GLP's
Long-Term Issuer Default Rating of 'BBB+', which has a Stable
Outlook. The IDR reflects GLP's continued robust operating
performance the financial year ended March 2012. Total revenue
increased 19% yoy to USD566m, driven by growth in China, where
revenue rose 81%. EBIT excluding asset revaluation increased
15%. Fitch expects GLP to continue generating most of its
revenue and EBIT excluding revaluation from Japan (FY12: 72% and
77%, respectively), as underlined in the Stable Outlook.
However, contribution from its Chinese operations has been
growing steadily in the last three to four years and its share
is likely to increase further, reflecting ongoing expansion. At
FYE12 the company's completed portfolio in China measured 6.4
million square metres in area, up from 4 million square metres a
year ago. Fitch notes that with increased higher-cost debt, EBIT
(operating EBIT before associate income) net interest cover
(NIC) is likely to be around 3x over the next two to three
years, compared with 3.8x in FY12.
In Fitch's view this leaves little headroom at the current
rating level. However, Fitch expects the ratio to improve once
the pace of its portfolio expansion in China slows. Further,
GLP's short debt maturity profile compared with that of peers is
mitigated by the company's continued access to debt capital
markets. The company has also resumed investing in Japan and has
set up three JVs in Japan to develop new properties and to
acquire existing logistics properties.
It is also looking to monetise its Japanese portfolio,
including a potential listing of its Japanese portfolio, with
J-REITs among its options. What could trigger a rating action?
Positive: Fitch does not expect a positive rating action until
the company Chinese portfolio has stabilised Negative: Future
developments that may, individually or collectively, lead to
negative rating action include -GLP's EBIT NIC falling below 3x
during its expansion phase or remaining below 3.5x once its
portfolio is stabilised -Unencumbered asset cover ratio falling
below 2x on a sustained basis -Average debt maturity profile not
extending towards five years by 2013